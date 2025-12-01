Nestled Outside Madison Is A Charming Village With Rolling Countryside And A Quaint Art Shop
Tucked up in the northern Midwest, Wisconsin is packing a lot more vacation-worthy gold than many Americans might realize. But the secret is out, as the state is experiencing record tourism numbers. In 2024, Wisconsin saw more than 114 million visits, according to Wisconsin Public Radio, breaking pre-pandemic records.
Despite this, it can still feel like many imagine America's Dairyland to be a bland glass of milk. Sure, there's agriculture, but that also means there are vineyards galore, scenic orchards, and bountiful farmers markets. Wisconsin is a Great Lakes state, with miles of shoreline on two of the world's greatest lakes. On Lake Superior, the Apostle Islands offer exceptional beaches and kayaking, while the Lake Michigan coast is chock full of waterfront towns, and Wisconsin's ethereal Door County hides a peninsula state park with sandy beaches.
In short, Wisconsin has a high-level aura. From the lakeshore to the farm, or from the cities to the small towns, it's an easy state to enjoy. The capital of Madison — the biking capital of the Midwest – is a lively city with university vibes and a great food scene. Just outside the city is the charming village of Hollandale. Tucked in the Pecatonica River Valley and with a population of only 303 according to Wisconsin Demographics, it'd be an easy destination to overlook. But like Wisconsin itself, Hollandale is home to plenty of laid-back attractions. Nick Engelbert's Grandview is a house-turned-outdoor-sculpture-museum and a unique stop for art lovers or families, hosting summer art classes for all ages. A short drive down the road, and you find state parks for hiking, camping, and kayaking on serene, tree-lined lakes. For anyone looking for a weekend escape into the countryside, Hollandale and its surrounding area offer a great option.
Visiting the charming village of Hollandale
Located 40 miles west of Madison, Hollandale is a quiet, unhurried weekend escape for those who appreciate small-town charm. This tiny village of just a few hundred individuals sits amid rolling farmland, giving it a peaceful backdrop that encourages slower mornings and easy afternoons. Visitors can stroll through downtown to find family-run shops such as the Hollandale Grocery, classic Americana eateries like Stroz Inn, and buildings that reflect the area's agricultural roots.
The unique attraction in town is Nick Engelbert's Grandview, a historic site that offers visitors a quirky and distinctive blend of folk art, personal narrative, and rural Wisconsin creativity. In the late 1930s, Engelbert began transforming his farmhouse by filling it with hand-crafted concrete mosaics made from broken china, glass, beads, buttons, and shells. His efforts continued for decades, adding more than 40 concrete sculptures to the collection that mixed patriotic motifs with characters drawn from legends, fairy tales, and his own inventive ideas. When sculpting became too physically demanding, he shifted to painting and produced more than 200 works before his death in 1962.
Today, the Pecatonica Educational Charitable Foundation (PEC) cares for the property, having restored many of the original statues and maintaining the grounds. The farmhouse has been converted into a museum showcasing Engelbert's artifacts, family keepsakes, and reproductions of his paintings. A visit to Grandview offers a compact, memorable look at one man's imaginative world. Each summer for the past 26 years, Grandview has offered a Summer Academy featuring a variety of classes led by local artists. These include mixed-media workshops, clay camps, stained glass lessons, and more, all inspired by Nick Engelbert's creative spirit. Artists of all levels and ages can develop their skills while working in a peaceful, historic studio setting.
Making the most of a trip to southwest Wisconsin
For accommodation, visitors can choose from several charming stays in the area. Circle M Market Farm B&B in nearby Blanchardville offers a cozy farmhouse stay in a glamped-up camper van and plenty of outdoor space to unwind — and lamb butcher classes for the real rural farm experience. The historic Walker House in Mineral Point is a comfortable base with unique architecture and family-friendly common spaces, while the Drift Inn Cabins give guests a rustic retreat that fits perfectly with days spent on the trails. Towns like Mineral Point and New Glarus also add options for casual dining, ice cream stops, and local shops.
Just a short drive from Hollandale is the 450-acre Yellowstone Lake State Park. Families can spend full days exploring wooded trails or enjoying the water. Late spring through early fall offers the best conditions for hiking, paddling, and picnicking, and summer brings warm weather ideal for swimming and camping. Colorful foliage explodes in autumn, and the cooler temperatures are perfect for longer hikes, while the fun continues in winter with snowshoeing through peaceful, uncrowded landscapes.
Back in Hollandale, the rural roads surrounding the town are great for relaxed biking or scenic drives past farmland and rolling hills — ideal for photography or casual exploration. Kids can enjoy the open space, while adults will appreciate the easy pace and welcoming community feel. For those looking to disconnect without straying far from creature comforts, this small town offers a refreshing and grounded getaway. Combine a summer camping trip in Yellowstone Lake State Park and some pottery classes at Nick Engelbert's Grandview. A weekend in Hollandale is a rewarding getaway for families looking to relax, reconnect, and explore Wisconsin's outdoors.