Nestled Outside Madison Is A Charming Village With Rolling Countryside And A Quaint Art Shop

Tucked up in the northern Midwest, Wisconsin is packing a lot more vacation-worthy gold than many Americans might realize. But the secret is out, as the state is experiencing record tourism numbers. In 2024, Wisconsin saw more than 114 million visits, according to Wisconsin Public Radio, breaking pre-pandemic records.

Despite this, it can still feel like many imagine America's Dairyland to be a bland glass of milk. Sure, there's agriculture, but that also means there are vineyards galore, scenic orchards, and bountiful farmers markets. Wisconsin is a Great Lakes state, with miles of shoreline on two of the world's greatest lakes. On Lake Superior, the Apostle Islands offer exceptional beaches and kayaking, while the Lake Michigan coast is chock full of waterfront towns, and Wisconsin's ethereal Door County hides a peninsula state park with sandy beaches.

In short, Wisconsin has a high-level aura. From the lakeshore to the farm, or from the cities to the small towns, it's an easy state to enjoy. The capital of Madison — the biking capital of the Midwest – is a lively city with university vibes and a great food scene. Just outside the city is the charming village of Hollandale. Tucked in the Pecatonica River Valley and with a population of only 303 according to Wisconsin Demographics, it'd be an easy destination to overlook. But like Wisconsin itself, Hollandale is home to plenty of laid-back attractions. Nick Engelbert's Grandview is a house-turned-outdoor-sculpture-museum and a unique stop for art lovers or families, hosting summer art classes for all ages. A short drive down the road, and you find state parks for hiking, camping, and kayaking on serene, tree-lined lakes. For anyone looking for a weekend escape into the countryside, Hollandale and its surrounding area offer a great option.