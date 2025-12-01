Showing Up At The Airport Without Proper ID May Soon Come With A New Charge

Since May 2025, Americans have been required to show a Real ID at the airport, even when flying domestically. We have previously reported on everything you can still use to board a flight at a U.S. airport instead of a Real ID, but if you show up without an acceptable document, you may now have to pay a fee. And, although the fee is relatively low, you could also be denied permission to fly.

The Federal Register announced that travelers who fail to present a Real ID at the airport may be charged. "To address the government-incurred costs, individuals who choose to use TSA's modernized alternative identity verification program will be required to pay an $18 fee," the Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration said in a published statement via the Federal Register. "Participation in the modernized alternative identity verification program is optional and does not guarantee an individual will be granted access to the sterile area of an airport."

The notice took effect on November 20, 2025; however, fines have not begun yet as of this writing. If your license is not an updated, Real ID-compliant version, you'll need to travel with your passport or other form of approved ID. Before you head to the airport, confirm that your identification is not the one type of Real ID that people are still having problems with at TSA.