California's Wealthy (But Grumpy) Iconic Resort Town Makes Moves To Ban Pickleball

One of California's wealthiest and most picturesque towns is poised to pull the plug on fun. What has become a booming sport for many — pickleball is now noise pollution for the grumpy residents of the historic, beachside resort town of Carmel-by-the-Sea. After a unanimous vote by the Carmel City Council, the city attorney has begun drafting a permanent ban on public pickleball courts, citing complaints about the pop-and-echo sounds from rackets whacking flying balls. That followed a temporary ban imposed in October 2025. If approved, Carmel will become the first city in California to outlaw the rapidly growing sport.

How did this tranquil, cliffside enclave — one of the most magical stops along the Pacific Coast Highway, and a town with a celebrity pedigree including Pulitzer Prize-winning author John Steinbeck and Academy Award-winning actor and former mayor Clint Eastwood — get to this point?

Carmel's pickleball pickle has been brewing for years. Residents near Forest Hill Park — home to Carmel's only public pickleball court — have grown fed up with the noise from players and have pushed the town's leaders to take action. However, despite joint efforts by the City Council and the city attorney, including limiting playing hours and encouraging players to use less clangorous paddles and balls, the noise continued to hound residents. Eventually, the situation became an untenable drain on the city's resources. "Unfortunately, consistent enforcement proved impossible, and the topic continued to consume significant staff, commission, and Council time," Carmel Mayor Dale Byrne told ABC News.