California's Wealthy (But Grumpy) Iconic Resort Town Makes Moves To Ban Pickleball
One of California's wealthiest and most picturesque towns is poised to pull the plug on fun. What has become a booming sport for many — pickleball is now noise pollution for the grumpy residents of the historic, beachside resort town of Carmel-by-the-Sea. After a unanimous vote by the Carmel City Council, the city attorney has begun drafting a permanent ban on public pickleball courts, citing complaints about the pop-and-echo sounds from rackets whacking flying balls. That followed a temporary ban imposed in October 2025. If approved, Carmel will become the first city in California to outlaw the rapidly growing sport.
How did this tranquil, cliffside enclave — one of the most magical stops along the Pacific Coast Highway, and a town with a celebrity pedigree including Pulitzer Prize-winning author John Steinbeck and Academy Award-winning actor and former mayor Clint Eastwood — get to this point?
Carmel's pickleball pickle has been brewing for years. Residents near Forest Hill Park — home to Carmel's only public pickleball court — have grown fed up with the noise from players and have pushed the town's leaders to take action. However, despite joint efforts by the City Council and the city attorney, including limiting playing hours and encouraging players to use less clangorous paddles and balls, the noise continued to hound residents. Eventually, the situation became an untenable drain on the city's resources. "Unfortunately, consistent enforcement proved impossible, and the topic continued to consume significant staff, commission, and Council time," Carmel Mayor Dale Byrne told ABC News.
Residents and city leaders express their pickleball discontent
With nearly 20 million players nationwide, pickleball stands out as America's fastest-growing sport. Played in singles and pairs with paddles and a plastic ball over a low net, pickleball games can generate up to 70 decibels of noise. According to Hearing Health Foundation, it's comparable to the buzzy din of an average office setting.
At the City Council meeting that set the stage for Carmel's permanent pickleball ban, residents expressed their frustration at being forced to endure such noisy conditions in their own homes. "I can hear it through my bedroom window, in my garden, it's very annoying," vented Carmel resident Kimberly Edwards to ABC News. "And unless you live there, then I know it's not a problem for you — but it's a problem for me." Some pickleball players also spoke at the meeting: "If you want to try it with the quiet ball, I think it's only fair to the players to give that a chance," suggested pickleball player Barbara Lang, per SFGATE.com.
Residents and leaders weren't swayed, and with overwhelming support for the ban, it seems pickleball in Carmel is on its way out. City leaders are now moving forward with a permanent ordinance banning the sport, which opponents will have two opportunities to appeal once it takes effect. If you're a pickleball enthusiast traveling to Carmel, you can find courts in nearby Monterey, famously home to one of America's best aquariums. Mayor Dale Byrne said at the city council meeting, "It's really sad that we can't figure this out."