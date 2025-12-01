Among 2026's Best Vacation Destinations Is A Scottish Isle With World-Famous Distilleries
The island of Islay sits off Scotland's west coast and is well-known for its dramatic landscapes, stunning beaches, and quaint villages. But for whisky connoisseurs, Islay is among the best whisky destinations in Scotland. It's home to 12 distilleries at the time of writing, which is an impressive number for an island of its size. Even today, you can visit Islay's oldest distillery, founded in the late 18th century. Whisky has been perfected here over hundreds of years, thanks to local barley and peat bogs that give it a distinct, smoky flavor. Because of its world-renowned spirits, with the majority winning recent international awards and distinctions, visiting one of the island's distilleries is one of the 14 best activities you can't skip on a trip to Scotland.
Islay's distilleries are growing in number every year, with new producers set to open in late 2025 and 2026. There are tours and tastings, whisky-themed accommodation, and a walking trek that connects some of the island's most historic distilleries. With all of these standout attractions that are continuing to evolve, the Isle of Islay has earned its spot on Condé Nast Traveller's best places to go in Europe in 2026.
Travelers can fly into the small Islay Airport from Glasgow on a short Loganair flight that takes under an hour. You can also take a scenic, but slower approach, aboard the Caledonian MacBrayne ferry that runs daily from Kennacraig to Port Askaig, in about two hours, or to Port Ellen in less than two and a half hours. To get around the island, you can rent a car, with pick-up points available at the airport and both ports, since bus routes are limited. If you're not keen on driving, you can also take a taxi or rent a bicycle to explore at your own pace.
Explore the island's signature whiskies and standout distilleries
According to local folklore, in the 14th century, Irish monks were the first to begin producing whisky on the island. One of the most important elements of the whisky made here that sets it apart from other regions of Scotland is the peat. Found in the island's bogs, the partially decomposed plant material is dried and then burned to heat the barley during the whisky-making process. This infuses the whisky batch, giving it that unique, bold, smoky flavor this area's whisky is famous for.
To sample some, head to Bowmore, the oldest distillery on the island. Founded in 1779, you can taste their single malt whisky at one of their most popular tastings, the Intentional Craft, Tour and Warehouse Experience. Lasting two and a half hours, visitors receive full access to the production process, from start to finish. For £85 (around $110), the tour includes small pours directly from the cask in the Vaults Secrets Tasting Room, and visitors can take home a small mini-bottle as a souvenir.
One of the most architecturally interesting distilleries on the island is the Ardnahoe Distillery, which overlooks the seaside and the Sound of Islay. What makes this distillery stand out is that it's the only one on the island that uses worm-tub condensers during the production of its whisky. For £15 (about $20), you have an hour-long tour and tasting, which includes a take-home Ardnahoe dram glass. They also just recently won the Best New Distillery Award at the Online Scotch Whisky Awards for 2025.
Experience the island through whisky-themed hotels and outdoor activities
Islay's Three Distilleries Pathway will allow you to experience the island's scenic landscapes on a route that connects a few distilleries. Starting in Port Ellen, this 4-mile trek winds along parts of the shoreline and past some of the island's most iconic distilleries: Laphroaig, Lagavulin, and Ardbeg. The first distillery you'll see leaving from Port Ellen is Portintruan Distillery, the latest distillery still under construction and set to open in 2026.
On the walk, be sure to check out the viewpoint of the bay at the Alexander McDougall Memorial before continuing to the Laphroaig Distillery. Each distillery offers tastings, but it's best to book in advance to secure a spot. The last distillery on the path, called Ardbeg, features a cafe, called the Old Kiln, that serves coffee, tea, pastries, and light lunches to refuel. To return to Port Ellen, catch the 450 or 451 bus from the main road.
For a unique stay, consider booking a room at the Ardbeg House, a whisky-inspired guesthouse featuring individually designed rooms and suites influenced by the distillery's heritage. Each of its 12 rooms and suites features whimsical details drawn from the island's history, like a chandelier made from fishing boat parts and accents made from copper from distillery stills. There are playful touches like hidden drams of whisky hidden in unexpected spots, like in wardrobes or behind walls, according to Dutchbloggeronthemove. As an added bonus, each stay includes its classic tour and tasting at the distillery. If you aren't too hungover and want more whisky tastings, head north to Scotland's most underrated island, a pristine little paradise of cliffs, beaches, and mountains called the Isle of Mull.