Among 2026's Best Vacation Destinations Is A Scottish Isle With World-Famous Distilleries

The island of Islay sits off Scotland's west coast and is well-known for its dramatic landscapes, stunning beaches, and quaint villages. But for whisky connoisseurs, Islay is among the best whisky destinations in Scotland. It's home to 12 distilleries at the time of writing, which is an impressive number for an island of its size. Even today, you can visit Islay's oldest distillery, founded in the late 18th century. Whisky has been perfected here over hundreds of years, thanks to local barley and peat bogs that give it a distinct, smoky flavor. Because of its world-renowned spirits, with the majority winning recent international awards and distinctions, visiting one of the island's distilleries is one of the 14 best activities you can't skip on a trip to Scotland.

Islay's distilleries are growing in number every year, with new producers set to open in late 2025 and 2026. There are tours and tastings, whisky-themed accommodation, and a walking trek that connects some of the island's most historic distilleries. With all of these standout attractions that are continuing to evolve, the Isle of Islay has earned its spot on Condé Nast Traveller's best places to go in Europe in 2026.

Travelers can fly into the small Islay Airport from Glasgow on a short Loganair flight that takes under an hour. You can also take a scenic, but slower approach, aboard the Caledonian MacBrayne ferry that runs daily from Kennacraig to Port Askaig, in about two hours, or to Port Ellen in less than two and a half hours. To get around the island, you can rent a car, with pick-up points available at the airport and both ports, since bus routes are limited. If you're not keen on driving, you can also take a taxi or rent a bicycle to explore at your own pace.