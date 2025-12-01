America's Largest, Free Walkable Holiday Light Display Is A Midwest Haven On Lake Superior

One of the most common ingredients of a festive holiday season is Christmas lights. While you may have plenty of these to admire in your neighborhood, and even in front of your own home, sometimes you need to venture a little farther afield to experience the most magical displays. Some people fly all the way to London for festive lights, as this popular European city is a delight to visit just before Christmas, according to Rick Steves. Fortunately, you don't need to travel across oceans, because you can see one of America's biggest holiday light displays in the Lake Superior city of Duluth, Minnesota.

The Bentleyville Tour of Lights is the country's largest collection of Christmas lights that you can wander through without paying a single cent. The event has been running for more than 20 years, and it's still surprising just how much is included for free. You, of course, have the lights, which fan out around Bayfront Festival Park overlooking Duluth Harbor. These dazzling lights create tunnels along the pathways, form a giant Christmas tree and festive signs, and adorn almost every tree within the park, transforming the green space into a Yuletide wonderland.

Not only is it free to enter, but you're also given hot cocoa, coffee, cookies, and popcorn to enjoy while you wander around. When you reach the pavilion, you can grab complimentary marshmallows from a hut to roast over the firepits. Bentleyville is open for over a month, from the end of November until the end of December (weather permitting), and certain evenings feature special entertainment, from live bands to free hot dogs and the closing night's fireworks show. Kids also have a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus every night before Christmas, as well as dance and pose with characters like Rudolph.