Florida's Most Immaculate Island Is A Sunny December Escape That Becomes A Christmas Wonderland
A tropical island might not be what you picture for the holidays, but snow haters should look no further than Florida's Amelia Island for a Christmas getaway. Voted the number one best island in the U.S. by Global Traveler Magazine in 2025, it manages to be both a sun-drenched beach destination in summer and a waterside winter wonderland in December. If you're looking for a seasonal escape, Amelia Island may become your favorite end-of-year tradition.
This pristine island sits less than 10 miles from the Georgia border, and around 34 miles from Jacksonville, Florida's giant coastal resort city. It's also 25 miles from the nearest major airport, Jacksonville International Airport, which is roughly a 40-minute drive. If you are driving, you can get to Amelia Island via I-95, exiting at the A1A. This will take you on a scenic route all the way to the isle's beautiful beaches, which are kept immaculate thanks to firm regulations from local authorities and a proud community.
This stunning Florida hotspot is home to the city of Fernandina Beach, which becomes extra special and sparkly in December. It gives off more of a small-town atmosphere than a buzzy city, and features quaint, old-timey main street stores to peruse, delicious seafood restaurants, and chilly waters for a festive fishing trip, boat rentals, and more. Whether you plan to relax as much as possible on your trip, or try adrenaline sports like skydiving to the beach, there are vacation-approved activities for all, even in Santa season.
Things to do on Amelia Island
Many Florida visitors choose to celebrate the holidays at Walt Disney World, but to some, Amelia Island will be just as dreamy. Temperatures reach highs of 67 degrees Fahrenheit in December and drop to lows of 50. While not bitterly cold, you'll want to pack your sweaters, hats, and perhaps a Hawaiian shirt in case of random warm spells. It is Florida after all. The season brings crisp air and mostly sunny skies that are overcast around 44% of the time. It's a tad cold for swimming, but ideal for golfing and other outdoor activities.
The island's clean beaches are a point of pride for locals, and are uniquely made up of Appalachian quartz sand. Rangers regularly patrol the shoreline to enforce strict rules, so don't be tempted to leave litter. The Keep Nassau Beautiful group also helps ensure the area remains spotless for everyone to enjoy — including the sea turtles that nest there between May and October!
The Hampton Inn & Suites may be the best choice for a budget-friendly stay, with one location near the harbor and another near the beach. There's also the Beachside Motel, which has affordable rooms from $75 per night. For something more special, Amelia Island Williams House is a slightly pricier nineteenth-century Antebellum Victorian home just a short drive from the beach, offering 11 elegant rooms and cozy seasonal decor. Head to Centre Street to be closer to Fernandina Beach's great food, beaches, and quirky shops. Tuck into fresh fish at The Salty Pelican Bar & Grill, take the kids to the Pirate Playground near the beach, or stroll down Centre Street to see the twinkling lights.
Christmas activities on Amelia Island
Scrooges, rejoice; Amelia Island has plenty of non-holiday-related activities too, like the Fernandina Beach Pinball Museum filled with vintage machines, Cruisin' Tikis private floating tiki bars piloted by your own captain, or shark tooth hunting to search for the ultimate souvenir on the sand. Amelia Island is easily one of the best islands in the Sunshine State, providing year-round fun, but if you do visit in December, you're in for a tinsel-covered treat.
Mark your calendar for events like the Menorah lighting ceremony, the Christmas tree light switch-on, and the exciting Lighted Christmas Parade that takes place yearly. There, you can dance to live music and see festive floats make their way through the streets. It's all free, and rumor has it Santa might stop by.
By far one of the most magical events on Amelia Island is the annual Dickens on Centre weekend. This free festival takes over the historic downtown district of Fernandina Beach for Victorian-style festivities in keeping with the street's Victorian-era buildings. Watch out for costume-clad townspeople and humongous snow globes for seasonal selfies. There's also Tiny Tim's Kids Zone, where the kids can pen letters to Saint Nick, and the Dickens After Dark party for grown-ups. Gil Langley, president and CEO of the Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau, told the Fernandina Observer, "We're happy to have created an annual event that enjoys such broad community support ... that also provides a festive atmosphere for locals and visitors to make cherished holiday memories."