Florida's Most Immaculate Island Is A Sunny December Escape That Becomes A Christmas Wonderland

A tropical island might not be what you picture for the holidays, but snow haters should look no further than Florida's Amelia Island for a Christmas getaway. Voted the number one best island in the U.S. by Global Traveler Magazine in 2025, it manages to be both a sun-drenched beach destination in summer and a waterside winter wonderland in December. If you're looking for a seasonal escape, Amelia Island may become your favorite end-of-year tradition.

This pristine island sits less than 10 miles from the Georgia border, and around 34 miles from Jacksonville, Florida's giant coastal resort city. It's also 25 miles from the nearest major airport, Jacksonville International Airport, which is roughly a 40-minute drive. If you are driving, you can get to Amelia Island via I-95, exiting at the A1A. This will take you on a scenic route all the way to the isle's beautiful beaches, which are kept immaculate thanks to firm regulations from local authorities and a proud community.

This stunning Florida hotspot is home to the city of Fernandina Beach, which becomes extra special and sparkly in December. It gives off more of a small-town atmosphere than a buzzy city, and features quaint, old-timey main street stores to peruse, delicious seafood restaurants, and chilly waters for a festive fishing trip, boat rentals, and more. Whether you plan to relax as much as possible on your trip, or try adrenaline sports like skydiving to the beach, there are vacation-approved activities for all, even in Santa season.