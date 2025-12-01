Wisconsin's Beloved Can't-Skip Festival In Milwaukee To Explore Before 2025 Ends

There's plenty to get you in the festive spirit in Wisconsin between now and the end of the year. Horse-drawn sleigh rides through the snow, Christmas-themed plays, and numerous ice skating rinks all add to the holiday magic. One city-wide festival in Milwaukee may just take the eggnog pound cake when it comes to festive cheer. The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival officially kicked off on November 20 and will continue until the city brings in the new year. Now in its 27th year, the festival adorns Milwaukee with over 500,000 sparkling and colorful Christmas lights.

As you wander around the city, you can see iconic Milwaukee locations reimagined with the Christmas spirit. Red Arrow Park, Pere Marquette Park, Zeidler Union Square, Wisconsin Avenue, and Community Spirit Park all feature unique light displays, including decorated trees, chandeliers, reindeer, and lighted sculptures depicting fairy tales. These lights are just one part of the festivities. You can also embark on The Ornament Trail, which runs predominantly along Wisconsin Avenue in downtown. It includes 20 oversized ornaments created by artists with deep connections to the city. Kids can also post their letters to Santa at a special mailbox in Cathedral Square Park. If they do so before December 14, they also receive a personalized response.

Christmas really is all around, especially on weekends. Kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus on the event's final Saturday while enjoying free cookies and hot cocoa in the park. Various tree lighting ceremonies are also held on some Fridays, and the Jingle Bus Tours run every weekend in December. These transport you through Milwaukee past many of the Christmas displays while sharing stories about each one. It's a Christmas festival to rival the best in America, including McAdenville, North Carolina's holiday getaway known as "Christmas Town USA."