Just Outside Charlotte Is North Carolina's Holiday Getaway Known As 'Christmas Town USA'

There are a handful of magical towns across America that go all out for Christmas, from North Pole, Alaska — where Santa Claus actually lives — to Santa Claus, Indiana, "America's Christmas Hometown" named for the jolly gift giver himself. But Christmas lovers should add McAdenville, a little town in North Carolina that's also known as "Christmas Town USA," to their holiday destination bucket list. Back in 1956, the McAdenville Men's Club decided to use red, white, and green lights to decorate trees around the town's community center, which began the festive tradition that eventually put McAdenville on the map for its holiday cheer. In 1980, "CBS Sunday Morning" featured McAdenville on the show for its Christmas vibes, and the rest was history.

It may not stand out at first glance during the rest of the year, but come December, McAdenville becomes one of the most-talked-about Christmas displays in the country. Once you're parked, the town feels incredibly walkable. Streets curve past old textile mill houses dressed in coordinated red, green, and white displays. Kids run ahead pointing out their favorite houses decked out in lights and inflatable displays. Couples detour toward the lake, where a fountain and several floating Christmas trees create one of the most photogenic corners of the night. Businesses along Main Street stay open, offering warm drinks, dinner, and places to warm up before heading back out for more exploring.

Since the word got out about Christmas Town USA in the '80s, McAdenville has been mentioned by major news outlets like Southern Living Magazine. With many residents planning their holiday displays months in advance and spending hours putting up the decorations, you can bet on seeing some of the most thoughtful and cheerful holiday displays around in the charming suburb of McAdenville.