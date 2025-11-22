Just Outside Charlotte Is North Carolina's Holiday Getaway Known As 'Christmas Town USA'
There are a handful of magical towns across America that go all out for Christmas, from North Pole, Alaska — where Santa Claus actually lives — to Santa Claus, Indiana, "America's Christmas Hometown" named for the jolly gift giver himself. But Christmas lovers should add McAdenville, a little town in North Carolina that's also known as "Christmas Town USA," to their holiday destination bucket list. Back in 1956, the McAdenville Men's Club decided to use red, white, and green lights to decorate trees around the town's community center, which began the festive tradition that eventually put McAdenville on the map for its holiday cheer. In 1980, "CBS Sunday Morning" featured McAdenville on the show for its Christmas vibes, and the rest was history.
It may not stand out at first glance during the rest of the year, but come December, McAdenville becomes one of the most-talked-about Christmas displays in the country. Once you're parked, the town feels incredibly walkable. Streets curve past old textile mill houses dressed in coordinated red, green, and white displays. Kids run ahead pointing out their favorite houses decked out in lights and inflatable displays. Couples detour toward the lake, where a fountain and several floating Christmas trees create one of the most photogenic corners of the night. Businesses along Main Street stay open, offering warm drinks, dinner, and places to warm up before heading back out for more exploring.
Since the word got out about Christmas Town USA in the '80s, McAdenville has been mentioned by major news outlets like Southern Living Magazine. With many residents planning their holiday displays months in advance and spending hours putting up the decorations, you can bet on seeing some of the most thoughtful and cheerful holiday displays around in the charming suburb of McAdenville.
Christmas traditions fill the month of December in McAdenville, North Carolina
Beginning December 1 and through the day after Christmas, McAdenville's historic downtown lights up with decorations, drawing holiday fans from all over. The season kicks off with a traditional tree lighting ceremony on December 1, complete with a countdown. A local elementary school student does the honors of "flipping the switch" to light up the tree, marking the start of the Santa season. However, Christmas is already on the minds of most residents before this, with a Christmas 5K race held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year.
According to Travel + Leisure, the town lights up with more than 250 Christmas trees, homes decked out for the holidays, and half a million twinkling lights. And visitors come to witness the magic by the hundreds of thousands each year. "This isn't just a one-day parade or event — Christmas Town USA is a 26-day lifestyle," said John Searby, the CEO of Catawba Riverkeeper, to the outlet. "Every night, it transforms into this magical place where people are driving, walking, and enjoying the lights with their families and friends."
Each December 11, the town holds its annual Yule Log Parade, which first started in 1949. Visitors should get there early for the best view as the log makes its way down Main Street, accompanied by the local high school marching band. This family-friendly and free holiday parade also ramps up the cheer with caroling, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Local businesses even get involved — so swing by Terra Mia for some pasta and a cocktail, or drop into Revolver Records to pick up a vinyl of Christmas classics.
Planning your holiday visit to McAdenville, North Carolina
According to Gaston County, visitors looking to enjoy McAdenville's holiday festivities should visit during the week to avoid crowds, as traffic ramps up on busier weekends. The 1.3-mile-long route for taking in all the sights, sounds, and lights runs right through the Main Street historic district, and there are more decorations to see on the lake via Wesleyan Drive. Visitors can choose to either drive or walk the route (locals on Reddit suggest walking for the best experience), but try not to linger. Whether you're on the sidewalk or in your car, keep it moving so that everyone has a chance to see the displays. The festivities die down around 10 p.m., when the town shuts off the Christmas lights.
Pets are welcome to come along, as long as they stay on a leash at all times. For out-of-towners, the closest hotels include the Hampton Inn Charlotte-Belmont @ Montcross and Home2 Suites by Hilton Charlotte Belmont, but visitors can also consider booking a vacation home rental in one of the surrounding neighborhoods through a site like Airbnb. The closest major city to McAdenville is Charlotte, which is about a half hour drive away. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is convenient for visitors flying in, and Charlotte connects to Raleigh, New York, and New Orleans via Amtrak. Buses are also available from cities including Atlanta, Richmond, and others. Whether you're visiting early in December or closer to the big day, McAdenville is undoubtedly a top winter destination for Christmas fans everywhere.