Tennessee's Thriving City Near Nashville Offers Friendly Vibes And Small-Town Charm
When one hears Tennessee, it doesn't take long for vivid imagery to spring to mind, as the Volunteer State carries a legacy that has imprinted itself on American history and culture. The pull of destinations such as Nashville, with its musical grandeur, or the Great Smoky Mountains is powerful, yet the soul of the state can be found everywhere in between, too. Tennessee's character isn't felt anywhere more ardently than within its small country towns and cities. The humble city of Greenbrier, just a 25-mile drive up from Nashville, exemplifies this perfectly.
As you drive into Robertson County, know that you are deep within tobacco and whiskey territory. You are sure to spot a few curing barns off the highway, coughing up clouds of smoke, as has been the practice for dark-fired tobacco in the area for generations, with rolling green fields of the staple crop. Greenbrier is also the home of some serious whiskey heritage, being the original location of Nelson's Greenbrier Distillery, which produced more than 16 times as much whiskey as Jack Daniel's did in the late 1800s. Greenbrier is brimming with history and small-town charm, much like Christiana, another one of many hidden gems that pepper the outskirts of Nashville.
Robertson County holds on to its heritage proudly, and Greenbrier is no exception, with businesses such as Ms. Rhonda's Antiques & More hosting over 150 booths to dig for antique treasures. You can also witness incredible quarter-mile races or partake in a tour of a tobacco farm and witness the unique dark-fired curing practices. In the summer, Greenbrier is home to the annual tradition of the Turning of the Pig barbecue fundraiser festival, a true local smoky delight.
A true Southern community distilled in tradition
Originally founded by local businessman and politician Edward Cheatham, Greenbrier was officially incorporated as a town in 1903. Like the natural progression of most settlements, the growth of a community depended on a local industry. When it comes to Greenbrier, the call was whiskey, with a fundamental part of its development revolving around a blossoming distillery that eventually dominated the local market. Nelson's Green Brier Distillery, an award-winning whiskey producer established in 1870, drew many folks to the area.
In July, you can immerse yourself in the city's family-friendly vibes and small-town charm by attending a favorite community event, the annual Turning of the Pig Fundraiser. It's a communal barbecue to raise money for the local high school band, and it's events like these that parade the area's charm for visitors and locals alike. It's a bonus that it's such a short drive outside of Nashville, which is incidentally one of America's best cities to live in.
Greenbriar also knows speed. From March through November, you are sure to hear the raucous roar of dozens of engines echoing out of the Veteran's Motorplex at The Rim, a quarter-mile asphalt oval racetrack located on the eastern outskirts of town. Lovingly known as "Tennessee's Family Action Track", The Rim has been operating since 1962, and has seen NASCAR legends Darrell Waltrip, Bobby Hamilton, and many others burn rubber on the fastest high-banked quarter-mile in the region.
Greenbrier, small-town living and family friendly charm
The best time to visit Greenbrier is probably the fall, as the humidity drops and the temperatures are at a comfortable level for strolling produce stands, farmers markets, or pumpkin patches. A favorite park to explore can be found on the southeastern edge of the city, the Ridgetop Station Park. Greenbrier also houses its own links at the Oak Hills Golf Course, which one Google reviewer described as, "[A] well-kept and fun smaller course that's full of lots of hills and water obstacles. Sent us through a bunch of loops and turns on the golf cart to find the next hole, but still enjoyable even when busy!"
To the west of the city, you will find Ms. Rhonda's Antiques & More, rated at 4.8 stars on Google. With wares ranging from vintage furniture, collectibles, and boutique clothing, antiquers will love searching for gems like Depression-era glassware. Should your appetite lean more towards local cuisine, a breakfast at Granny's Brier Patch offers up Southern-style comfort food, with 4.3 stars on Google and a convenient location in town on U.S. Highway 41.
Driving from Nashville is straightforward, with the town located about 30 minutes north near Interstate 65. Nashville International Airport, on the southeast side of Nashville, is only about 40 minutes away. If time is on your side, a short detour to Tennessee's "City by the Lake" and Johnny Cash's final resting place, Hendersonville, is certainly worthwhile to immerse yourself in The Volunteer State's small town charm and landscape.