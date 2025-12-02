Tennessee's Thriving City Near Nashville Offers Friendly Vibes And Small-Town Charm

When one hears Tennessee, it doesn't take long for vivid imagery to spring to mind, as the Volunteer State carries a legacy that has imprinted itself on American history and culture. The pull of destinations such as Nashville, with its musical grandeur, or the Great Smoky Mountains is powerful, yet the soul of the state can be found everywhere in between, too. Tennessee's character isn't felt anywhere more ardently than within its small country towns and cities. The humble city of Greenbrier, just a 25-mile drive up from Nashville, exemplifies this perfectly.

As you drive into Robertson County, know that you are deep within tobacco and whiskey territory. You are sure to spot a few curing barns off the highway, coughing up clouds of smoke, as has been the practice for dark-fired tobacco in the area for generations, with rolling green fields of the staple crop. Greenbrier is also the home of some serious whiskey heritage, being the original location of Nelson's Greenbrier Distillery, which produced more than 16 times as much whiskey as Jack Daniel's did in the late 1800s. Greenbrier is brimming with history and small-town charm, much like Christiana, another one of many hidden gems that pepper the outskirts of Nashville.

Robertson County holds on to its heritage proudly, and Greenbrier is no exception, with businesses such as Ms. Rhonda's Antiques & More hosting over 150 booths to dig for antique treasures. You can also witness incredible quarter-mile races or partake in a tour of a tobacco farm and witness the unique dark-fired curing practices. In the summer, Greenbrier is home to the annual tradition of the Turning of the Pig barbecue fundraiser festival, a true local smoky delight.