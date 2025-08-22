Tennessee's 'City By The Lake' Is A Bustling Nashville Suburb With Eclectic Shops And Great Fishing

Known as one of the top destinations for music lovers, Tennessee is a dream destination for an all-in-one vacation. The state offers stunning Smoky Mountain views in the east, stargazing at one of Tennessee's premier dark sky parks, and is also known for rearing some of music's biggest legends, with stars like Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, and Tina Turner hailing from Music City. In fact, one of the biggest legends of country music, Johnny Cash, loved Tennessee so much that he spent most of his life there and was laid to rest in a charming suburb just off Nashville, called Hendersonville.

Hendersonville, known colloquially as the "City by the Lake," is a bustling suburb just over 18 miles northeast of downtown Nashville, and is approximately a 20 to 30-minute drive along I-65. The city gets its nickname from the Old Hickory Lake, the man-made lake that surrounds the suburb. Thanks to its location on the lake and proximity to Nashville, the city has grown in size over the last few decades, with more people embracing the family-friendly area and its lakeside activities and shopping.

Hendersonville's population has been steadily growing every year, with some projections estimating that it will reach 70,000 by 2030. One of the most significant reasons for this dramatic increase is the city's access to outdoor recreation, including public access fishing points and many scenic parks. The city's growth has also created new shopping districts, like Indian Lake Boulevard, and an assortment of boutiques and eateries.