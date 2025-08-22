Tennessee's 'City By The Lake' Is A Bustling Nashville Suburb With Eclectic Shops And Great Fishing
Known as one of the top destinations for music lovers, Tennessee is a dream destination for an all-in-one vacation. The state offers stunning Smoky Mountain views in the east, stargazing at one of Tennessee's premier dark sky parks, and is also known for rearing some of music's biggest legends, with stars like Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, and Tina Turner hailing from Music City. In fact, one of the biggest legends of country music, Johnny Cash, loved Tennessee so much that he spent most of his life there and was laid to rest in a charming suburb just off Nashville, called Hendersonville.
Hendersonville, known colloquially as the "City by the Lake," is a bustling suburb just over 18 miles northeast of downtown Nashville, and is approximately a 20 to 30-minute drive along I-65. The city gets its nickname from the Old Hickory Lake, the man-made lake that surrounds the suburb. Thanks to its location on the lake and proximity to Nashville, the city has grown in size over the last few decades, with more people embracing the family-friendly area and its lakeside activities and shopping.
Hendersonville's population has been steadily growing every year, with some projections estimating that it will reach 70,000 by 2030. One of the most significant reasons for this dramatic increase is the city's access to outdoor recreation, including public access fishing points and many scenic parks. The city's growth has also created new shopping districts, like Indian Lake Boulevard, and an assortment of boutiques and eateries.
Fishing, boating, and scenic cruises along Old Hickory Lake
After the creation of the Old Hickory Lock and Dam, Old Hickory Lake became a popular fishing spot for nearby towns, as it's even larger than Percy Priest Lake — Tennessee's "lake of islands." Two public access fishing sites are located in Hendersonville: Rockland Recreation Area, which is currently closed for renovations following a December 2023 tornado, and Sanders Ferry Park.
If you own a boat, you can set off from any of the marinas in Hendersonville, like the Creekwood Marina on Sanders Ferry Road, Sun Life Marina at Drakes Creek Park, and Anchor High Marina near the head of Old Hickory Lake. You'll also need a valid Tennessee fishing license. Some of the fish found in the lake are largemouth bass, channel catfish, and crappies, just to name a few.
If you're more of a "leisurely cruise down the river" type, then head over to the riverside beach village of Old Hickory in Nashville, located just on the other side of the lake from Hendersonville. The village has affordable boat rentals starting at $250 per day on Sunlife's Blue Turtle Bay Marina. If you want to stay closer to this cozy suburb, then visit Sweetwater Pontoon Rentals in Hendersonville. The professionals here offer high-quality boat rentals ranging from $400 to $725 per day (depending on the day of the week and the type of boat).
Experience Hendersonville's quirky boutiques and local eateries
Despite its sizable population, Hendersonville has a reputation for a relatively easy-going lifestyle, with cute, quirky boutiques and charming local eateries. You can catch a quick bite to eat and some cold drinks at The Rudder, a diner at Anchor High Marina with live music performances and lakeside views. If you're in the mood to chat with locals and participate in game nights, try out Moby Dicky's, a family-owned and operated restaurant with stunning views of Old Hickory Lake's blue waters. Here you can enjoy the sun on the patio or drag your chair right up to the edge of the lake while you dig into some amazing seafood.
Hendersonville is also known for its unique shops, specializing in antiques and gift items. And, in 2025, one of the city's most beloved antique stores announced that it would soon be reopening its doors after having been devastated in a December 2023 tornado. The cleverly-named Miss Ellaneous is an eclectic antique boutique on Main Street, selling cute little curios and home decor items at reasonable prices. If you're looking for cozy little dining sets and antique furniture, then Miss Ellaneous is a must-see.
Before you leave the city, don't forget to collect souvenirs and gifts for your friends and family back home. On Indian Lake Boulevard, one of the main shopping districts of Hendersonville, you will find the Trendy Trunk, a woman-owned business selling everything from t-shirts and jewellery to candles and decor items. Pick up a colorful acrylic keychain or a pouch with a cheeky message on it for your pals back home. You can also go shopping at the Streets of Indian Lake, a shopping mall on the same street.