Florida's 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In Cocoa Beach, According To Reviews

As one of America's top vacation destinations, Florida has a wide array of activities and attractions to make your visit as memorable and enjoyable as possible. No matter where you look in the Sunshine State, you'll find white-sand beaches, delicious seafood restaurants, and gorgeous scenery. One place where these three things converge is Cocoa Beach, the "surf capital of the East Coast."

Billed as "Orlando's closest beach," Cocoa Beach is actually a barrier island just south of Cape Canaveral, and it's part of Space Beach, a unique, themed stretch of Florida's coast with lagoons, museums, and rocket launches. However, for this particular exercise, we're looking at Cocoa Beach's seafood restaurants. Being flanked by water on both sides means it's easy to find high-quality seafood to delight the senses, after all.

With so many options to choose from, we've narrowed our list to the top five. Not only did we base our selections on ratings, but we also looked at atmosphere, location (for example, the quality of waterfront or beachside views), and the diversity of each menu. Also, because each spot had similar rankings, we listed them in alphabetical order, not necessarily by which one is "best."