Arizona's Coolest Vacation Rental Is A Secluded Vineyard Hideaway With Rustic Farm Comfort And Wine
Though best known for its desert mesas and saguaros, Arizona's southeast corner, comprising Cochise County, has flourishing vineyards. Cochise County accounts for about 60% of Arizona's vineyards, according to a report from the University of Arizona. Some of its most magnificent peak-fronted scenery, like the large Aridus Winery framed by majestic mountains, is located in this region. There's one winery here, the Colibri Vineyard, that doubles as an Airbnb rental, giving travelers a unique chance to stay overnight among its working vines and secluded mountainous landscape — and even potentially pick some grapes. As of this writing, the rental has unanimous five-star reviews and, accordingly, earned the "Guest Favorite" badge from Airbnb.
The 9-acre Colibri Vineyard has been operating since 2000 near the town of Portal, a somewhat remarkable destination for wine-growing. While Arizona has three designated wine regions, Portal sits outside of these and is considered one of the state's "Mavericks" of wine-growing. The town is at a high altitude — over 4,700 feet high — and the AZ Hikeaholics describe its climate as cooler than other parts of the state, but still with warm summer days. Those conditions can produce a fresher, naturally acidic wine taste. The area also has an otherworldly beauty, with the under-the-radar, Yosemite-like Cave Creek Canyon in its bounds, plus the spire-like Chiricahua Mountains, which frame the Colibri Vineyard House in a peacefully secluded basin connected to backyard hiking trails.
What to expect from a stay at the Colibri Vineyard House
From the Bisbee-Douglas International Airport (the closest commercial airport), it's about a 1.5-hour drive to reach the Colibri Vineyard House. The Airbnb listing notes that, given the house's remote location, you'll have to drive on a fairly rough dirt road to get to it. The stay has a self-check-in system with a keypad, though the host has five stars for communication, and reviewers have noted quick, friendly responses. Despite its remoteness, you don't need to worry about becoming totally cut off while at the house, since it's equipped with Starlink Wi-Fi.
The home has two bedrooms for up to four guests, who share one bathroom. It also has a fully equipped kitchen with an induction stove. One Airbnb reviewer described the home's interiors as "a lovely blend of farmhouse chic with gorgeous mid-century modern furnishings." But, without a doubt, the highlight of the house lies in its outside. There's a wrap-around, covered porch with views of the vineyards and surrounding Chiricahua Mountains. The spot is beloved by birdwatchers, as well — its location in the Whitetail Canyon is an eBird hotspot, with common sightings of sandhill cranes, meadowlarks, and Steller's jays.
One of the coolest experiences of the Colibri Vineyard House is that you can actually partake in the wine-growing process. During the picking season (August to October), the vineyard is active with harvest work. You can schedule to join in on a wine-picking session with the vineyard's owner, or simply try out a bottle of the locally made wine, which includes syrah, grenache, and mourvèdre, among others. From the house, you can also take a day trip to Arizona's "wonderland of rocks," the Chiricahua National Monument, about a 1.5-hour drive away.