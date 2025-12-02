Arizona's Coolest Vacation Rental Is A Secluded Vineyard Hideaway With Rustic Farm Comfort And Wine

From the Bisbee-Douglas International Airport (the closest commercial airport), it's about a 1.5-hour drive to reach the Colibri Vineyard House. The Airbnb listing notes that, given the house's remote location, you'll have to drive on a fairly rough dirt road to get to it. The stay has a self-check-in system with a keypad, though the host has five stars for communication, and reviewers have noted quick, friendly responses. Despite its remoteness, you don't need to worry about becoming totally cut off while at the house, since it's equipped with Starlink Wi-Fi.

The home has two bedrooms for up to four guests, who share one bathroom. It also has a fully equipped kitchen with an induction stove. One Airbnb reviewer described the home's interiors as "a lovely blend of farmhouse chic with gorgeous mid-century modern furnishings." But, without a doubt, the highlight of the house lies in its outside. There's a wrap-around, covered porch with views of the vineyards and surrounding Chiricahua Mountains. The spot is beloved by birdwatchers, as well — its location in the Whitetail Canyon is an eBird hotspot, with common sightings of sandhill cranes, meadowlarks, and Steller's jays.

One of the coolest experiences of the Colibri Vineyard House is that you can actually partake in the wine-growing process. During the picking season (August to October), the vineyard is active with harvest work. You can schedule to join in on a wine-picking session with the vineyard's owner, or simply try out a bottle of the locally made wine, which includes syrah, grenache, and mourvèdre, among others. From the house, you can also take a day trip to Arizona's "wonderland of rocks," the Chiricahua National Monument, about a 1.5-hour drive away.