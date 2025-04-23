One Of Arizona's Largest Wineries Is Surrounded By Majestic Mountains With Scenery As Renowned As The Sips

Arizona is known for it's glorious desert landscape with sprawling cacti forests and the massive Grand Canyon. It's also become a favorite foodie destination, as Tucson is a UNESCO City of Gastronomy. But wine growing in the desert? While Arizona does get plenty hot, its high elevation areas (between 3,500 and 6,000 feet) are perfect for growing wine. Arizona has over a hundred wineries across three distinct regions: Verde Valley, Sonoita-Elgin, and Willcox. Each has its own "terroir," the environment in which the grapes grow which impacts the flavor. As The Wine Economist writes, "Arizona wine is a premium product — there is no such thing as Arizona Two Buck Chuck."

Aridus Winery is one of the state's largest, located in the Willcox growing region in southeastern Arizona. It's a good place to start any wine exploration of the area. Formerly a 28,000-square-foot apple warehouse, the rustic and industrial building now houses oak barrels alongside state-of-the-art wine-making facilities. It's a working winery that gets especially busy during the harvest season from late summer through to October. So, if you want to visit, make sure you call ahead to book a tour.