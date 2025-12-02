South Carolina's Wildly Underrated Small City Has Historic Mansions And A Quiet Lake

While the rest of the country can be celebrated for its vast array of industrial powerhouses and metropolises, the defining nature of the states south of the Mason-Dixon Line has always been their inextricable tie with agriculture, tradition, and a pastoral outlook on life. Tucked away snugly on the shores of Lake Wallace in northeastern South Carolina, the small city of Bennettsville, renowned for its historical district and an impressive landmark courthouse with records dating back to 1785, truly captures the spirit of the region.

With the Great Pee Dee River lazily rolling by to the west, it won't take long for visitors to get immersed in Bennettsville's enchanting landscape. With its verdant hills and lush nature, peppered by the signature charm of giant oak trees and swaying Spanish moss, the city is the seat of Marlboro County, which has long served as a cultural and social center for this flourishing agricultural region. It boasts dozens of historical landmarks closely tied to the state's storied past, with its downtown worthy of a walking tour to admire the beautifully preserved homes and public buildings.

Bennettsville can be easily explored on foot, and you can pick up a walking tour map highlighting its sights at the Visitor Center, designed in the Queen Anne style, located at 304 West Main Street. After learning all about Bennettsville, one of the many rural pearls that define South Carolina's soul, head on over to Lake Paul Wallace for a relaxing stroll along its trail or a sunset picnic.