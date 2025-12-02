A Daring, Adventurous Ski Sport Popular In Colorado And Alaska Is Finally Coming To California

You might have heard of ski touring — a form of backcountry skiing that gives skiers free rein over boundless slopes — but there's an even more audacious version of backcountry skiing that involves a helicopter dropping you onto remote, high-altitude slopes to zoom down untouched terrain. Heli-skiing, as the sport is called, has been embraced at a few well-established resorts in Alaska and around the Western United States (particularly Colorado, crowned America's best state for a luxurious winter). But in California, despite being home to some world-class ski resorts, the sport hasn't taken hold. According to a press release from Sweetwater Heli, the new heli-skiing business will be the only one in the state to offer helicopter rides up to the slopes, starting at the end of January 2026, in the Sweetwater Mountains.

Though not a particularly lengthy range, the Sweetwater Mountains are no mellow undertaking: Their highest peak, Mount Patterson, has an altitude of over 11,600 feet, and they're mostly known as a remote sweep of wilderness. The closest airport is Mammoth-Yosemite Airport, about a 90-minute drive away, though many will likely have to fly into Reno-Tahoe International Airport (two hours away) for more viable flight connections. That untouched wilderness lends the range stunning scenery, though. On one end, it's punctuated by the jewel-like Topaz Lake, with camping and a casino, and from the mountains' snowy ridgelines, you can see the neighboring peaks of the Sierra Nevada. Combine the off-piste, backcountry character of the mountains with their magnificent scenery, and you've got a perfect heli-skiing playground.