Missouri's St. Louis charms visitors with its monumental Gateway Arch and distinct Midwestern cuisine (it is, after all, famous for the "most maligned" style of pizza). But for those needing to recharge away from the hustle and bustle, there are quiet escapes outside this major metropolis. One such spot is Park Hills, a delightful destination where visitors can experience an unhurried atmosphere. Located in the Ozark Mountains, the city has a population of fewer than 9,000. Although Park Hills and the surrounding area — commonly referred to as the Old Lead Belt – are arguably best known for their mining industry, its walkable downtown on West Main Street merits recognition.

Just about 65 miles south of St. Louis (roughly a one-hour drive via Interstate 55 and U.S. Route 67), Park Hills is an easy day trip to plan out. Once you arrive, you might want a quick pick-me-up, and you'll find RaeCole's Coffee Bar on West Main Street, which stands out for its modern decor and caffeinated creations. On Google, an individual stated that it was "the perfect start to a day of small-town exploring," adding that "service was quick, the atmosphere was laid-back, and we could've happily lingered for hours."

With caffeine in your system, wander the downtown shops, including Not Just Comix, situated just a few feet away from RaeCole's Coffee Bar. According to the Daily Journal, the comic book store has been around for more than 30 years, and as owner David Easter told the outlet, it has customers of all ages.