Outside St. Louis Is A Missouri City Full Of Parks, Restaurants, And A Stunning Bird Sanctuary

With a vision to "create a world where birds and humans live in harmony" and a mission to "protect and preserve birds and their habitats through conservation, rehabilitation, and education," the World Bird Sanctuary is an educational location to explore. Birds from all over the world are housed in aviaries that are spread over 305 hardwood forested acres. Plan to see Gordon the barred owl, Inca the Andean Condor, and Lumpy the black vulture, along with more than 200 animals from 60 different species. Open year-round, except for Thanksgiving and Christmas, the sanctuary offers education programs, summer camps, and internships throughout the year. Entry costs are $12 per car and $20 per bus.

Upon entering, jump right into the excitement with an approximately hour-long guided tour with an expert keeper. Guests of all ages can meander the public walkway to each aviary and hear about the housed birds' stories and how the sanctuary is helping to conserve them. Catch a free, seasonal show, and be in awe of the majestic flight of various birds flying over the heads of the audience members. For a fee, you can handle an exotic raptor. Tickets for that interaction are $50 each and are only available for those 13 and older.

To round out the visit, there are hiking trails that embrace the beautiful surroundings, and quiet picnic areas to unwind and take in nature. Don't forget to stop by the gift shop for a souvenir or two before leaving. And, to browse another St. Louis suburb that is nearby, consider Clayton, a 'second downtown' to STL.