Outside St. Louis Is A Missouri City Full Of Parks, Restaurants, And A Stunning Bird Sanctuary
The Show-Me State is well-known for gambling establishments (like this charming casino in Boonville), the Kansas City Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium, and one of the best-rated zoos in the Midwest. The metropolis of St. Louis is home to the Gateway Arch National Park, which stands out among more than five dozen national parks in the country as the only one that is completely within city limits. A lesser-known gem is just a short 30-minute drive from downtown St. Louis: Valley Park, a suburban hotspot for foodies and nature lovers that offers plenty of sparkle for Show-Me enthusiasts. Travelers can reach Valley Park after arriving in St. Louis either by car or by landing at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport and traveling down I-44 for about 21 miles.
There are ample opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and take in the beauty of Valley Park. Whether with the kids at one of the seven city parks, on one of the four hiking trail locations, or on a solo outing at the archery range, there's plenty to see and do. Leonard Park provides a ball field, basketball court, and a playground, complete with jungle gyms, park benches, and slides. There are also picnic tables and two BBQ pits. Meramec Landing Park features a 2-mile river trail, and in addition to the concrete boat ramp, there is an off-road BMX track.
World Bird Sanctuary provides education and entertainment
With a vision to "create a world where birds and humans live in harmony" and a mission to "protect and preserve birds and their habitats through conservation, rehabilitation, and education," the World Bird Sanctuary is an educational location to explore. Birds from all over the world are housed in aviaries that are spread over 305 hardwood forested acres. Plan to see Gordon the barred owl, Inca the Andean Condor, and Lumpy the black vulture, along with more than 200 animals from 60 different species. Open year-round, except for Thanksgiving and Christmas, the sanctuary offers education programs, summer camps, and internships throughout the year. Entry costs are $12 per car and $20 per bus.
Upon entering, jump right into the excitement with an approximately hour-long guided tour with an expert keeper. Guests of all ages can meander the public walkway to each aviary and hear about the housed birds' stories and how the sanctuary is helping to conserve them. Catch a free, seasonal show, and be in awe of the majestic flight of various birds flying over the heads of the audience members. For a fee, you can handle an exotic raptor. Tickets for that interaction are $50 each and are only available for those 13 and older.
To round out the visit, there are hiking trails that embrace the beautiful surroundings, and quiet picnic areas to unwind and take in nature. Don't forget to stop by the gift shop for a souvenir or two before leaving. And, to browse another St. Louis suburb that is nearby, consider Clayton, a 'second downtown' to STL.
Valley Park offers an enticing restaurant scene
After a day full of outdoor adventure, it might be time to refuel. Valley Park restaurants serve up a variety of flavors to please every palate, ranging from American, Mexican, Mediterranean, Greek, and Asian entrees. For American Fusion quick bites, step into Sugarfire44 and try the award-winning BBQ. Notable items include brisket, baby back ribs, and pulled pork. For a taste of Louisiana, consider Duck In Market's Cajun cuisine. Gumbo, red beans and rice, and the intriguing Voodoo pasta salad are a few tempting menu options. Asian Corner, a Thai and Asian restaurant, serves up pad Thai, drunken noodles, and other dishes.
For a casual lunch or dinner, grab a pizza and beer from McKenzie Brewing Company, or try some fried ravioli while watching the game at the Corner Pub and Grill. Of course, if more familiar restaurants are what you seek, places like Bob Evans and Taco Bell can be found within Valley Park as well.