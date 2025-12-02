The 5 Cleanest Campsites In Yosemite, According To Reviews

Camping in Yosemite National Park is an experience you'll likely never forget. It's a chance to pitch a tent or park an RV in the company of colossal sequoia trees, amid blooming wildflower fields, or under the gaze of the great granite face of El Capitan. They say over 4 million people visit this amazing corner of California each year, but there's only space for under 10,000 campers at any one time. No wonder reserving a pitch here is a competitive business, requiring pre-booking up to five months ahead of time.

Besides a flurry of fun, updated camping options like hip glampgrounds, there are now 13 official NPS-run campgrounds in Yosemite. Bags of information are out there on which campground is the best of them all, with all sorts of recommendations on the top pitches for woodland lovers, rock climbers, RVers, and others. But what about the park's cleanest campgrounds?

That's where this guide comes in. Using Tripadvisor scores from past campers, our guide focuses solely on the cleanliness ratings of the top-ranked campgrounds in this beloved Californian national park. The result? Five spots that offer the most spick-and-span facilities, like wondrously sparkling toilet facilities, the best-maintained pitches, and more.