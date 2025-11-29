America's Largest Snow Tubing Resort Is A Pocono Mountain Winter Wonderland With Pristine Slopes

Winter fun abounds this time of year, when snow blankets the ground and transforms the landscape into a seasonal playground. Depending on where you live in America, it's typically a time for warm beanies and jackets, hot cocoa, and snow sports. The country is dotted with great resorts offering a range of winter activities. While the West Coast has Snoqualmie Pass, Washington's winter wonderland and tubing park, on the East Coast, it's all about tubing at Blue Mountain Resort in the Pocono Mountains. This is where you'll find the largest snow tubing park in America.

Boasting up to 56 groomed lanes down at least 1,000 feet of freshly powdered slope, the tubing environment at Blue Mountain is appropriately set up for hours of entertainment. Kids and adults alike cruise down the lanes on solo and tandem inflatable tubes, sometimes facing forward, other times backwards. The powder glows white during the day, but after sunset, the resort's Sonic Snow Tubing party begins. Light shows and music create a lively atmosphere for racing friends and family down the tracks.

If you love a bit of après ski, you'll enjoy the après tube at Blue Mountain Resort. The outdoor patio has great views of the snow tubing lanes, as well as fire pits perfect for gathering around while sipping on cocktails, hot cocoa, or wine. The Slopeside Pub & Grill is particularly great for post-tubing drinks and dinner. It hosts live music between Thursday and Sunday during the winter season, but also has great deals on burgers and beer pitchers. You can also grab tacos and beers from the Tipsy Taco Food Truck to enjoy around the fire. Four-course wine-and-food pairing nights, delicious ice cream sundaes, and wood-fired pizzas ensure all taste buds are covered, no matter the age.