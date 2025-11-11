Minnesota's Charming Town Is A Winter Paradise With A Ski Resort, Winery, And Private Cabins

One of the most popular destinations in Minnesota is the North Shore Scenic Byway, following the shoreline of the cleanest lake in America, Lake Superior. There are so many beautiful places to visit on this epic road trip, but one of the best for winter fun is Lutsen. This charming spot is perfect for skiing and outdoor winter activities, as well as unique, cozy accommodations and excellent local wine.

Downtown Lutsen is really just a handful of businesses and resorts on State Highway 61, but it has a lovely local atmosphere. You can stop for quick bites, homemade pastries, and coffee at Lockport Marketplace & Deli. It's small, with just six tables, so be prepared to wait. Clearview General Store offers groceries, gas, and grab-and-go food options.

The closest major airport to Lutsen is about 1 hour and 45 minutes away in the stunning outdoor town of Duluth. Thunder Bay International Airport, across the border in Canada, is also 1 hour and 45 minutes from Lutsen, or you could fly into the famously friendly Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, 4 hours away. It's best to explore the area with your own set of wheels, so be prepared to rent a car.