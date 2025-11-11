Minnesota's Charming Town Is A Winter Paradise With A Ski Resort, Winery, And Private Cabins
One of the most popular destinations in Minnesota is the North Shore Scenic Byway, following the shoreline of the cleanest lake in America, Lake Superior. There are so many beautiful places to visit on this epic road trip, but one of the best for winter fun is Lutsen. This charming spot is perfect for skiing and outdoor winter activities, as well as unique, cozy accommodations and excellent local wine.
Downtown Lutsen is really just a handful of businesses and resorts on State Highway 61, but it has a lovely local atmosphere. You can stop for quick bites, homemade pastries, and coffee at Lockport Marketplace & Deli. It's small, with just six tables, so be prepared to wait. Clearview General Store offers groceries, gas, and grab-and-go food options.
The closest major airport to Lutsen is about 1 hour and 45 minutes away in the stunning outdoor town of Duluth. Thunder Bay International Airport, across the border in Canada, is also 1 hour and 45 minutes from Lutsen, or you could fly into the famously friendly Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, 4 hours away. It's best to explore the area with your own set of wheels, so be prepared to rent a car.
Explore the winter paradise of Lutsen
Lutsen offers year-round fun adventures, but the best time to visit just might be during winter. Lutsen Mountains is the largest (and highest) ski area in the Midwest. Family-run for 75 years, there are four mountains and 95 runs here.
Take a magical gondola ride on the Lutsen Summit Express Gondola to the top of Moose Mountain, one of the tallest peaks on the North Shore. Soak up the phenomenal views over Lake Superior, the Superior National Forest, and the Sawtooth Mountains as you soar through the sky.
If you'd rather stay low to the ground, Lutsen also has some of the best cross-country skiing on the continent. The Norpine Trail and Sugarbush Trail System offer a number of groomed trails, while snowshoeing around the golf course in Lutsen is also popular. Snowmobiling through Superior National Forest on the C.J. Ramstad/North Shore State Trail is another option for outdoor winter activities. The 146-mile-long trail connects Duluth with Grand Marais, offering access along the way to countless club trail systems and communities.
Cozy up with a glass of wine or in a private cabin
Winter is a great time to hunker down and get cozy on the North Shore. One spot you can't miss in Lutsen is North Shore Winery, which was established in 2013. They offer reds and whites, as well as ciders, which you can sample on flights, tours, or during tastings. It's the perfect thing for relaxing after a busy day out on the hills. Minnesota's cold winters may not seem suited for wine, but wineries in the North Star State are pioneering cold-climate vines, and North Shore Winery in Lutsen is the ideal place to sample a few.
A highlight of any Lutsen stay is checking into Ski Hill Cabins, a tranquil retreat on the North Shore. Sleeping eight to ten guests, the Scandinavian-style cabins offer luxurious comfort, stunning views of the forest, and plenty of cozy charm. The private sauna is the main attraction here, but cabins also have a full kitchen, a living room with a gas fireplace, and a fire pit. There are also modern comforts like TV and high-speed internet, making Ski Hill Cabins a top pick for cuddling up and staying warm in the winter months.