Washington's 'Tubing Park' Is A Winter Wonderland For All (No Lessons Or Skills Required)

The weather outside is starting to get frightful, and the fire is so delightful — thankfully, there are places to go when it snows. The state of Washington has plenty of destinations for chasing snowflakes and sleighing all day, like cross-country skiing at the family-friendly Methow Trails or the underrated North Cascades National Park, one of the world's snowiest places. But what about those who don't feel like buying or renting equipment and taking lessons for the entire season just to get the hang of it by the time spring rolls in? If you fall in that category, you'll love the low-effort yet action-packed fun at the Summit Tubing Park at Snoqualmie. You don't need to purchase gear, and you certainly don't need experience to slide downhill — all you have to do is layer up and head to Snoqualmie Pass.

Operating on the weekends during winter (public holidays included), the Summit Tubing Park is situated within the Cascade Mountains, an hour east of Seattle. Tickets for the 2025-2026 season are expected to be on sale in late November or December. You can only pre-purchase tickets online since walk-up sales are unavailable — and the earlier you get them, the better, as they're limited in quantity and high in demand. Prices vary from $45 to $52 for a regular ticket; children have a discounted price of $20; those with seasonal passes to the resort can also buy it at a lower cost of $22.50 to $26 (at the time of writing).

One ticket gives you unlimited runs for one hour and 45 minutes. This includes riding the lift to the top of the 500-foot mountain, as well as the snow tubes to glide down. Whether you visit with friends and family or organize a corporate team outing, this is the best solution to the winter blues.