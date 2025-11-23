Washington's 'Tubing Park' Is A Winter Wonderland For All (No Lessons Or Skills Required)
The weather outside is starting to get frightful, and the fire is so delightful — thankfully, there are places to go when it snows. The state of Washington has plenty of destinations for chasing snowflakes and sleighing all day, like cross-country skiing at the family-friendly Methow Trails or the underrated North Cascades National Park, one of the world's snowiest places. But what about those who don't feel like buying or renting equipment and taking lessons for the entire season just to get the hang of it by the time spring rolls in? If you fall in that category, you'll love the low-effort yet action-packed fun at the Summit Tubing Park at Snoqualmie. You don't need to purchase gear, and you certainly don't need experience to slide downhill — all you have to do is layer up and head to Snoqualmie Pass.
Operating on the weekends during winter (public holidays included), the Summit Tubing Park is situated within the Cascade Mountains, an hour east of Seattle. Tickets for the 2025-2026 season are expected to be on sale in late November or December. You can only pre-purchase tickets online since walk-up sales are unavailable — and the earlier you get them, the better, as they're limited in quantity and high in demand. Prices vary from $45 to $52 for a regular ticket; children have a discounted price of $20; those with seasonal passes to the resort can also buy it at a lower cost of $22.50 to $26 (at the time of writing).
One ticket gives you unlimited runs for one hour and 45 minutes. This includes riding the lift to the top of the 500-foot mountain, as well as the snow tubes to glide down. Whether you visit with friends and family or organize a corporate team outing, this is the best solution to the winter blues.
Enjoy speedy runs at the Summit Tubing Park, Snoqualmie
While the Summit Tubing Park is open on the weekends, every date has a different time slot for tubing sessions. In fact, you can even book a nighttime slot to rush down the mountain while the colorful lights turn the snow-covered landscape into a kaleidoscopic wonderland. To make the most of your tubing session, make sure to get there 45 minutes early so the check-in process doesn't overlap with your time slot. Luckily, you don't have to waste time dragging your snow tubes because the park will provide them — in fact, personal equipment is prohibited.
Upon obtaining your tubing tickets, you'll get a code that offers free parking. If you have any questions, the information booth in the parking lot can address them. Then, you have to sign a waiver of liability before taking the conveyor belt to the top. With that out of the way, you're free to slide as many times for the duration of your session. There are over 18 lanes at the Summit Tubing Park, which is more than enough room for everyone to enjoy. For safety reasons, doubles aren't allowed on the tubing run unless you're with a 5-year-old kid (or under) or someone who doesn't meet the minimum 44-inch height requirement. Consequently, you cannot form a tube train at the summit, as you could potentially harm yourself and others.
Besides tubing, the Summit at Snoqualmie offers a range of activities, including night skiing in a 600-acre area and cross-country skiing on 31 miles of groomed trails. You can also sign up for snowboarding and skiing lessons so you can take it up a notch from tubing. What's more, you can book a stay at the Snoqualmie Casino and Hotel, just 30 minutes from the park. If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport is Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, located about an hour and 15 minutes west of Summit Tubing Park by car.