Among America's Best Spots For Holiday Activities Is Ohio's Under-The-Radar Affordable City
The city of Toledo in northern Ohio sits at the western edge of Lake Erie, and while it might not steal the headlines as an obvious tourist destination, it's surprisingly atmospheric at Christmastime. The numbers don't lie; a 2024 study by travel website Miss Tourist (via Travel + Leisure) ranked Toledo the top winter vacation spot among U.S. cities, based on factors like average daily snowfall (a lovely 5.7 inches in December) and the number of activities on offer. Sweater-weather? Check. Snowy scenes? Check. Entertainment that won't break the bank? Check. Toledo is also one of Ohio's most affordable cities for living and family vacations.
Three main highways lead to Toledo, including the I-75, which offers direct links to Detroit and Cincinnati. If you plan to drive, it's wise to check for potentially icy weather before setting off. For air travel, visitors can use Toledo Express Airport, located 21 miles from central Toledo, which offers limited domestic flights via Allegiant Air. For more flight options, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport is around 50 miles north.
Maximizing holiday cheer is easy in this part of the country, as Toledo is conveniently around 45.5 miles from Findlay, another under-the-radar Ohio locale known as a Christmas paradise. Plus, just 26 miles west is the Holly Jolly Christmas Shop, which is brimming with nostalgic decor. If the yuletide is your thing, you're going to like it in Toledo.
Spend the holidays in Ohio
Cities famous for their Christmassy ambiance — like New York or Aspen — tend to be popular this time of year. Toledo's twinkling lights, however, offer a more cost-conscious and less overwhelming option. Those keen to embrace the unexpected may be pleasantly surprised by the city's winter calendar of events and by a community jolly enough to spontaneously decorate an overgrown weed on a street corner. This later became known as the Toledo Christmas Weed, and yes, it's tacky in the best way.
Much less tacky (and considerably more festive) is Toledo Zoo & Aquarium, which hosts the annual Lights Before Christmas celebration every December. One Tripadvisor reviewer noted, "The Lights Before Christmas is something you don't want to miss. It gets more beautiful every year!" A wintry walk along the natural wonders of the scenic Maumee River might make your cheeks glow seasonably pink, and after, you can wander the International Holiday Market at Levis Square Park while sipping mulled wine and listening to live music.
For weekend getaways, Toledo offers a range of budget-friendly accommodations. The Hilton Garden Inn Toledo Downtown and the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel are, respectively, the first- and second-best value hotels on Tripadvisor, with rooms from around $111 per night. The comfy-cozy Kings Throne Inn and Guest House is well-reviewed on Google and an ideal choice if you seek a more boutique experience. All are just a short walk from highlights like the winter light display at Promenade Park, and Imagination Station, where kids can combine eye-opening science experiments with a visit to Santa. Adults on the nice list can grab a Blitzen Winter Ale from Maumee Bay Brewing Co., which is deliciously flavored with cinnamon and orange peel.
Affordable festive fun in Toledo
Ohio is packed with charming Midwest small towns that come alive in December, but you don't need to leave the city for Christmas magic. In Glass City Metropark, in Toledo, a formerly industrial area was turned into a 1,000-foot roller skating trail called The Ribbon, which in winter becomes an ice-skating rink. The loop trail presents stunning views of the Toledo skyline and follows the river, incorporating inclines and bends to keep things interesting. For beginners, there's also a 5,000-square-foot rink called The Pond.
You can look forward to events like Ice Bocce, Shimmer and Skate party nights, or Sunday Skate with the Stars — a big hit with little ones who want to skate alongside Disney princesses and other beloved characters. Admission is $10, or $8 for seniors and kids aged 4 to 12. Ages 3 and under go free, and skate rental is $2 for all. Large groups might prefer to rent a cabana for $175, which includes admission and skate rental for 10 people, or the Deluxe Cabana Package ($225) for extended skate time, pizzas, and hot chocolate coupons. This season's skating runs from November 15 until March 15, 2026, and sessions are two hours long. Opening hours vary by day, so check the Metroparks Toledo website before you go.
Mike Keedy, Chief Engagement and Enterprise Officer for Metroparks Toledo, told 13ABC, "We convert the roller ribbon to the ice-skating ribbon ... If it snows out here, first of all, that's one of the best experiences ... To ice skate while it's snowing." Bring gloves, a hat, layers, your ugliest festive sweater, and keep your fingers crossed for some of that dreamy snow.