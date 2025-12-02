Among America's Best Spots For Holiday Activities Is Ohio's Under-The-Radar Affordable City

The city of Toledo in northern Ohio sits at the western edge of Lake Erie, and while it might not steal the headlines as an obvious tourist destination, it's surprisingly atmospheric at Christmastime. The numbers don't lie; a 2024 study by travel website Miss Tourist (via Travel + Leisure) ranked Toledo the top winter vacation spot among U.S. cities, based on factors like average daily snowfall (a lovely 5.7 inches in December) and the number of activities on offer. Sweater-weather? Check. Snowy scenes? Check. Entertainment that won't break the bank? Check. Toledo is also one of Ohio's most affordable cities for living and family vacations.

Three main highways lead to Toledo, including the I-75, which offers direct links to Detroit and Cincinnati. If you plan to drive, it's wise to check for potentially icy weather before setting off. For air travel, visitors can use Toledo Express Airport, located 21 miles from central Toledo, which offers limited domestic flights via Allegiant Air. For more flight options, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport is around 50 miles north.

Maximizing holiday cheer is easy in this part of the country, as Toledo is conveniently around 45.5 miles from Findlay, another under-the-radar Ohio locale known as a Christmas paradise. Plus, just 26 miles west is the Holly Jolly Christmas Shop, which is brimming with nostalgic decor. If the yuletide is your thing, you're going to like it in Toledo.