The Top 5 Most Affordable And Artsy Cities In Ohio

Travelers who want to get the most bang for their buck should keep Ohio on their radar. It's home to four of the 25 most affordable cities in America, as ranked by Visual Capitalist in 2025. One of these is Cleveland, which was also named the most budget-friendly big city in America, and many of Ohio's smaller cities are even more affordable than the major urban areas that are highlighted on the Visual Capitalist list.

Ohio isn't just cheap to visit, either. There's a lot more to see and do in the state than most people realize, especially for folks who are interested in the arts. Across the Buckeye State, you'll find over 1,200 museums, including world-class (and free) institutions like the Butler Institute of American Art and the Cleveland Museum of Art.

There are also hundreds of festivals across the state every year, like the Cinema Columbus Film Festival (voted No. 1 in 2025 by USA Today) and the Columbus Arts Festival (No. 2 on USA Today's 2025 Readers' Choice awards list). There are an equally impressive number of music venues, theaters, and galleries across Ohio, and they're not all in big cities like Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland. If you're looking for artsy destinations that won't break the bank, these five Ohio cities are all worth a visit.