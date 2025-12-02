California's Historic Berkeley Hotel Is A Charming Escape With Friendly Staff And Downtown Access

For those visiting Berkeley, whether for a campus tour or downtown exploration, the Hotel Shattuck Plaza is just two blocks from the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley) and right across the street from the Downtown Berkeley BART station. For those flying in, the hotel is roughly a 20-minute drive from Oakland International Airport and approximately 30 minutes from the San Francisco International Airport.

Hotel Shattuck Plaza offers a mix of suites and rooms, which start around $120 per night, as of this writing. All the rooms now come with modern amenities, including Galimard toiletries, coffee makers, and hypoallergenic pillowcases. Some have windows that look out across the San Francisco Bay, and one — the Chancellor Suite — features a private balcony with views of the Golden Gate Bridge. Note that when booking a room, it might face one of the adjacent streets, which, at least one Tripadvisor reviewer has pointed out, can get quite noisy.

Zino, the hotel's on-site restaurant, has a 4-star rating on Google. It specializes in Mediterranean cuisine and offers beer from local Bay Area breweries. There are plenty of great dining options in the area, too — just a few minutes on foot takes you to Ippuku, a Michelin Bib Gourmand-holder that serves Japanese dishes, most renowned for its Yakitori. Across the street from the hotel, you can have something more relaxed at the popular pizza joint and beer garden, Jupiter. When you need a breath of fresh air, just walk about 10 minutes to the Grinnell Natural Area, a small pocket of urban nature.