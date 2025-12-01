America's Most-Visited National Parks Will Have A New High Fee For Specific Tourists In 2026

Bringing in nearly 5 million visitors each, Zion and Grand Canyon national parks were among the most popular in the system in 2024. Both parks, along with nine others in the system, will charge a steep new fee for international visitors in 2026. In addition to the standard entrance fees, each traveler visiting from outside the U.S. will have to pay an extra $100.

The policy, which goes into effect on January 1, 2026, was referred to as "America-first pricing" in a statement released by the U.S. Department of the Interior on November 25. "These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, "while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations."

The $100 surcharge applies to many of the most-visited national parks across the country: Acadia National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Everglades National Park, Glacier National Park, Grand Canyon National Park, Grand Teton National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, Yellowstone National Park, Yosemite National Park, and Zion National Park.