America's Most-Visited National Parks Will Have A New High Fee For Specific Tourists In 2026
Bringing in nearly 5 million visitors each, Zion and Grand Canyon national parks were among the most popular in the system in 2024. Both parks, along with nine others in the system, will charge a steep new fee for international visitors in 2026. In addition to the standard entrance fees, each traveler visiting from outside the U.S. will have to pay an extra $100.
The policy, which goes into effect on January 1, 2026, was referred to as "America-first pricing" in a statement released by the U.S. Department of the Interior on November 25. "These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, "while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations."
The $100 surcharge applies to many of the most-visited national parks across the country: Acadia National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Everglades National Park, Glacier National Park, Grand Canyon National Park, Grand Teton National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, Yellowstone National Park, Yosemite National Park, and Zion National Park.
'America-first pricing' for international visitors
There's more to the new policies than the $100 fee for foreign visitors, and it's best explained by the National Park Service. According to the NPS' website, there are three ways that visitors pay entrance fees: A standard pass (best for one trip to one park), a park-specific annual pass (best for multiple trips to one park), or an America the Beautiful pass (which covers entrance fees and day-use fees at national parks for one vehicle or four people). Each visitor only needs one of the three. Beginning in January 2026, the America the Beautiful pass (also known as the Digital Annual Pass) will be available to U.S. residents for $80 and cost $250 for non-residents.
Finally, as the National Park Service states on its website, Fee-Free Days — a handful of days each year when national parks don't charge entrance fees — will also change for international visitors. Starting in January, Fee-Free Days, traditionally one of the best ways to get into U.S. national parks for free, will only apply to U.S. citizens and residents. Everyone else will pay standard entrance fees (and surcharges, if applicable) in 2026.
