Turkey's Ancient Underwater Cities Are A Unique And Enchanting Diving And Snorkeling Destination

A real-life version of the lost underwater city of Atlantis exists — and no, it's not Venice. To see it, you'll have to travel to Turkey, and head to either the town of Halfeti or the island of Kekova. Situated on the banks of the Euphrates River in the country's Şanlıurfa province, Halfeti is a paradise for snorkelers and history buffs alike, offering a window into the past by taking a simple look underwater. Kekova island is even more untouched by time and civilization.

Halfeti can be enjoyed by both the water adventurer and the landlubber in your life. Much of the underwater ruins are visible above the surface, and the town's quaint shops, restaurants, and hotels dot the riverfront. When you arrive in Halfeti, be prepared to do some walking — and maybe some swimming — as you explore this one-of-a-kind place both on dry land and in the water. The nearest airport is in Gaziantep, about a 90-minute drive from Halfeti, connecting through Istanbul, home to one of the world's best airports for layovers.

Kekova Island is just off the Turquoise Coast, the Turkish Riviera packed with ancient cities and golden sands, making for an unforgettable experience best enjoyed in summer — especially if you plan on seeing the ancient structures beneath the water's surface. However, you don't even have to take a dip to get an up-close-and-personal look at the ruins; a kayak or a glass-bottom boat is a great way to poke around the crystal-clear bays and coves. It's a fascinating, if not haunting, experience to connect with the relics of a once-bustling community. Getting here is simple: Fly from Istanbul into the sunny, tourist-friendly coastal town of Antalya, and then book a boat tour out of cities like Antalya, Alanya, and Kemer.