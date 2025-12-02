'America's Canal Town' Is An Idyllic 1800s Restored Ohio Village With Gardens And Shops

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though the United States is a fairly young country compared to the Old World, its tantalizing history and rich culture can still be felt all around. Aficionados of bygone eras can relive the past at immersive living history museums all across the country: Make your way to Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia, where diners can experience an authentic 18th-century restaurant with historic food at King's Arms Tavern, or head to Alabama, where you'll find the American Village, an engaging interpretive museum centered around American history. And over in Coshocton, Ohio, a fantastic reconstructed community known as "America's Canal Town" awaits for unforgettable exploration. Head to the northwest corner of Coshocton to spend the day at Historic Roscoe Village for a whirlwind journey back to the pre-Civil War era of America.

Practically destroyed in the early 1900s by a tragic flood, Roscoe was once a thriving industrial town along the path of the Ohio and Erie Canal before the Civil War. Today, the restored streets and historic structures of Roscoe Village will take visitors on an enticing tour of daily life during the canal boat days of yore. Quaint shopfronts invite you in to browse the selection of eclectic products — head to the General Store to pick up unique knick-knacks, or the Coshocton Supply Co. for everything from maple syrup to organic soap. As you stroll the paved streets, you'll come across actors dressed in era-appropriate costumes, adding indelible depth to the historic immersion.

Dotted throughout Roscoe Village are picturesque gardens for a breath of fresh air. Butterflies flit around the Butterfly Garden, while the colorful flowerbeds at the Gazebo Garden create a dreamy backdrop for memorable photos. Whenever you feel peckish, duck into one of the delightful eateries to fill up on a scrumptious meal. Only a 90-minute drive from Columbus, add the Historic Roscoe Village to your next trip itinerary.