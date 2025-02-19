Virginia's Truly Authentic 18th-Century Restaurant Transports You Back In Time With Historic Food
If you're looking for a vacation full of historic significance, one of the best places in the United States is Colonial Williamsburg. As one of America's first planned cities, Williamsburg allows you to step back in time and see what life was like for early colonists. That said, while exploring historic sites and walking along cobblestone streets is fun already, what if you could dine in a restaurant that predates the country? At the King's Arms Tavern, you can.
While you might assume the menu is remarkably different today than it was in the 1700s, the owners of the King's Arms have tried to recreate as many original dishes as possible. Although the ingredients may be slightly more modern, you'll actually get a taste of what colonial Americans ate over 250 years ago. Also, because the tavern is part of the Colonial Williamsburg site, you can easily get lost in the history and allow yourself to feel like you're part of the original city.
So, pack your bibs, let's take a trip in the Wayback machine, and let's see what makes the King's Arms Tavern such a marvelous dining experience.
What to expect at King's Arms Tavern
One of the main draws of Colonial Williamsburg is the fact that actors will dress and act as American colonists, creating a sense of immersion you don't get at a typical museum or historical society. That immersion is present throughout the King's Arms Tavern, from the décor to the staff to the menu. Most of the table dressings are authentically colonial, from pewter salt and pepper shakers to brass wall sconces. To further enhance the experience, wait staff will offer gossip of the latest "news" from the 1770s.
When you gaze at the menu, you'll see that each dish has some historical significance. For example, the pork shank stew comes from Martha Washington's cookbook circa 1759. Each dish shows its origin and date, and it includes a small snippet of the recipe. For example, with the Game Pie, it reads: "Take your duck and be sure it is clean of feathers, lay it in a pastry case with chibols, mushrooms and venison."
The tavern's head chef, Keith Nickerson, has partnered with culinary historian Frank Clark to develop the latest menu. The duo aims to preserve as much of history as possible while adding modern sensibilities and ingredients to enhance each dish. The offerings also include items from indigenous and enslaved people to showcase their contributions to the American cause. One such example is the Peanut Soupe, which is based on a recipe from famed scientist George Washington Carver.
Incorporating King's Arms Tavern into your next trip to Colonial Williamsburg
The best way to reach Williamsburg is to fly into Richmond International Airport and drive about 45 minutes southeast. There are many hotels and other accommodations in the area, including those that stick to the historical theme. For example, there's the Colonial House and the Williamsburg Inn, both of which are practically within walking distance of the tavern.
To explore all that Colonial Williamsburg has to offer, you must pay admission before entering. However, the Tavern is accessible without paying the fee. That said, reservations are highly recommended, as the restaurant fills up quickly, especially for dinner. The Tavern is open for lunch and dinner daily.
Outside of eating like a colonial, there are many other activities to do in Williamsburg and beyond. If you're a fan of U.S. presidents, you can walk through the quirky garden of giant presidential busts. Alternatively, if you visit in the summer, you may want to explore the "world's longest stretch of beach" at Virginia Beach, which is just about an hour away.