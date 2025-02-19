Virginia's Truly Authentic 18th-Century Restaurant Transports You Back In Time With Historic Food

If you're looking for a vacation full of historic significance, one of the best places in the United States is Colonial Williamsburg. As one of America's first planned cities, Williamsburg allows you to step back in time and see what life was like for early colonists. That said, while exploring historic sites and walking along cobblestone streets is fun already, what if you could dine in a restaurant that predates the country? At the King's Arms Tavern, you can.

While you might assume the menu is remarkably different today than it was in the 1700s, the owners of the King's Arms have tried to recreate as many original dishes as possible. Although the ingredients may be slightly more modern, you'll actually get a taste of what colonial Americans ate over 250 years ago. Also, because the tavern is part of the Colonial Williamsburg site, you can easily get lost in the history and allow yourself to feel like you're part of the original city.

So, pack your bibs, let's take a trip in the Wayback machine, and let's see what makes the King's Arms Tavern such a marvelous dining experience.