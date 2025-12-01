Why National Geographic Says This North Dakota Destination Is A Must-Visit For 2026
Each year, the editorial team at National Geographic carefully curates a list of the top places to visit the following year. The "Best of the World" list is intended to be diverse and inspiring, unexpected, and unique. The 2026 list includes just four destinations in the United States, with North Dakota's Badlands ranking No. 7 among the 25 featured adventures.
The term "badlands" originates from the Lakota word "mako sica," which translates to "bad lands." French traders also referred to it as "bad land to travel". Though Badlands National Park sits in South Dakota, National Geographic specifically called out the Bad Lands of North Dakota, a landscape uniquely different from its southern neighbors.
Bordering Canada to the north and covering nearly 70,000 acres, the North Dakota Badlands are known for their rich red-toned rocks and canyons carved over millions of years by water erosion. This rugged land had a profound impact on President Theodore Roosevelt, directly influencing his policies and perspective and shaping his conservationist outlook. As a result, the region is protected under Theodore Roosevelt National Park, with hiking trails through some of North Dakota's best landscapes and stargazing at night. Indeed, while visiting Fargo in 1910, Roosevelt stated that he "never would have been president if it had not been for my experience in North Dakota."
Walk in the footsteps of a leader
Set to open during the Semiquincentennial on July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, North Dakota's Badlands is the future home of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library (TRPL). According to North Dakota's Department of Tourism (via KX News), "the upcoming Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library adds a new opportunity for storytelling and relevance." The 26th President initially came to the area to hunt big game, but soon found himself lamenting the loss of species and habitats.
Here, along the wetlands of the Little Missouri River, he established Elkhorn Ranch, where he found solace, raised cattle, and formed his ideas around environmental stewardship. To reflect this, the 93,000-square-foot library is designed to blend the building with nature, with TLPR noting that the goal is to allow visitors to both "see and feel the landscape as Roosevelt once experienced it." The landscaping has been specially designed with native prairie plant species, and a unique citizen-science-driven Native Plant Project will help restore biodiversity to the Badlands' grasslands.
Three Affiliated Tribes National Park has recently opened northeast of the library location. Established by the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nations, the park spans 2,106 acres and features trails and dramatic landscapes. Located adjacent to the Fort Berthold Reservation, this park complements the MHA Nation Interpretive Center, offering further opportunities to learn about the vibrant culture and living history of these Native Americans, and it makes for an easy addition to your North Dakota Badlands itinerary.
Your route into the North Dakota Badlands
Due to the expansive and remote nature of the Badlands, renting a vehicle is essential. Theodore Roosevelt National Park and the soon-to-open Presidential Library are located on the west side of the state, where public transportation options are limited. If you are flying into the region, the closest large airports are located in Bismarck (BIS) and Billings, Montana (BIL), but both require some driving to reach the park and the surrounding areas.
Theodore Roosevelt National Park is divided into three wholly separate parts, each offering its own hiking trails, scenic drives, and terrain that showcase the Badlands. Considered as one of the best parks to see wild bison, the first sight of a roaming herd is often both humbling and inspiring. In addition to bison, all three park sections are home to a wide range of indigenous mammals, reptiles, and birds. Remember that wildlife in the parks has the right of way; be mindful of speed and maintain a distance of at least 25 yards.
Medora, the quaint gateway town to the National Park, features a variety of unique accommodations with a Western vibe and the Badlands for a backyard. The town embraces its 1800s heritage, from its outdoor musical celebrating local history and Western spirit to brunch with the world's best Theodore Roosevelt impersonator. Time spent here offers a deeper appreciation for the scale and beauty of the North Dakota Badlands — and for why this rugged corner of the state has landed a place on National Geographic's 2026 Best of the World list.