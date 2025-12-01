Why National Geographic Says This North Dakota Destination Is A Must-Visit For 2026

Each year, the editorial team at National Geographic carefully curates a list of the top places to visit the following year. The "Best of the World" list is intended to be diverse and inspiring, unexpected, and unique. The 2026 list includes just four destinations in the United States, with North Dakota's Badlands ranking No. 7 among the 25 featured adventures.

The term "badlands" originates from the Lakota word "mako sica," which translates to "bad lands." French traders also referred to it as "bad land to travel". Though Badlands National Park sits in South Dakota, National Geographic specifically called out the Bad Lands of North Dakota, a landscape uniquely different from its southern neighbors.

Bordering Canada to the north and covering nearly 70,000 acres, the North Dakota Badlands are known for their rich red-toned rocks and canyons carved over millions of years by water erosion. This rugged land had a profound impact on President Theodore Roosevelt, directly influencing his policies and perspective and shaping his conservationist outlook. As a result, the region is protected under Theodore Roosevelt National Park, with hiking trails through some of North Dakota's best landscapes and stargazing at night. Indeed, while visiting Fargo in 1910, Roosevelt stated that he "never would have been president if it had not been for my experience in North Dakota."