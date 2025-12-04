This Hidden Town Captures The Heart Of New England With Its Scenic Countryside And Old-World Charm

Fitzwilliam's countryside allure is easily one of the main reasons why people come here (and can't get enough of it). You can sit back and immerse yourself in the local greenery, probably best represented by Rhododendron State Park, an underrated gem in New Hampshire and a picturesque garden paradise of vibrant pathways. This 2,723-acre haven is famous for being home to a 16-acre stand of native Rhododendron maximum, the largest of its kind in central and northern New England.

Getting to Rhododendron State Park couldn't be easier, either. You just have to make a short, six-minute drive from the Fitzwilliam town center via New Hampshire Route 119. The park is open year-round, and to access it, you'll have to pay a modest entry fee; just $4 for adults and $2 for children. The trails are gorgeous yet short and easy, so the entire family can participate. There are two things to keep in mind. First, the blossoming season is mid-July, which can bring on mosquitoes, per Google Reviews. To avoid being bitten, bring a good bug spray and try to keep moving. Second, make sure to read the park guidelines thoroughly before you visit. Some quick rules to keep in mind include no littering, no camping, no motorized wheeled vehicles, and absolutely no open fires.

If you want to go for a great hike in the park, the Little Monadnock Mountain Trail is a moderately difficult option to consider with a couple of steep sections here and there. It typically takes less than two hours to complete. Hikers love the fact that the trail is properly marked, and of course, they rave about the Mount Monadnock views. Unfortunately, bugs can be a problem around here, too, so come prepared with spray and preferably long-sleeved clothing.