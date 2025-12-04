This Hidden Town Captures The Heart Of New England With Its Scenic Countryside And Old-World Charm
Looking for a refreshing escape from the chaotic city life? You'll find the perfect little place hidden in southwestern New Hampshire. The town of Fitzwilliam promises an excellent blend of historic architecture, scenic countryside, and that authentic old New England charm that's hard to find elsewhere. While the humble town isn't on most travelers' radar, it's hardly remote. You can find it about 80 miles northwest of Boston and 54 miles north of Worcester. Many out-of-staters choose to fly through either Manchester-Boston Regional Airport or Boston Logan to come here. The drive takes less than two hours either way, and Boston has joined Philly in efforts to let travelers through TSA before even getting to the airport, saving you valuable time and energy that will be much better spent exploring Fitzwilliam.
Around these parts, your best choice when it comes to airport transfers is a rental. Public transportation options are sparse, but car rentals at both airports are typically relatively inexpensive, so you can stay within budget while getting that extra flexibility. Once here, you'll spend your days trekking in Rhododendron State Park or taking in the historic architecture. The around 2,500-resident town invites more in-depth travel, and it's not really for visitors looking to just snap a quick picture somewhere grand. So enjoy the slower pace of life and linger to take in the local sense of community.
Exploring the scenic countryside and outdoor attractions around Fitzwilliam
Fitzwilliam's countryside allure is easily one of the main reasons why people come here (and can't get enough of it). You can sit back and immerse yourself in the local greenery, probably best represented by Rhododendron State Park, an underrated gem in New Hampshire and a picturesque garden paradise of vibrant pathways. This 2,723-acre haven is famous for being home to a 16-acre stand of native Rhododendron maximum, the largest of its kind in central and northern New England.
Getting to Rhododendron State Park couldn't be easier, either. You just have to make a short, six-minute drive from the Fitzwilliam town center via New Hampshire Route 119. The park is open year-round, and to access it, you'll have to pay a modest entry fee; just $4 for adults and $2 for children. The trails are gorgeous yet short and easy, so the entire family can participate. There are two things to keep in mind. First, the blossoming season is mid-July, which can bring on mosquitoes, per Google Reviews. To avoid being bitten, bring a good bug spray and try to keep moving. Second, make sure to read the park guidelines thoroughly before you visit. Some quick rules to keep in mind include no littering, no camping, no motorized wheeled vehicles, and absolutely no open fires.
If you want to go for a great hike in the park, the Little Monadnock Mountain Trail is a moderately difficult option to consider with a couple of steep sections here and there. It typically takes less than two hours to complete. Hikers love the fact that the trail is properly marked, and of course, they rave about the Mount Monadnock views. Unfortunately, bugs can be a problem around here, too, so come prepared with spray and preferably long-sleeved clothing.
Fitzwilliam's historic, small-town charm
History lovers will be interested to learn that Fitzwilliam's charming town common, as well as a dozen homes nearby, are all part of the National Register for Historic Places. The buildings here come in a mix of Greek Revival and Federal styles, dating as far back as the late 18th century. Historic buildings like the Amos J. Blake House have also taken on a new life, with this one now serving as the local museum. Visit on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to peruse its 13 rooms, with free guided tours on Saturdays. You can book a private tour on other days of the week, too, but these are by appointment only. The museum even hosts seasonal events from time to time, like Halloween trick-or-treating and the Historic Fitzwilliam Faire in the town common.
For a hearty meal while you're exploring the town, stop by Mexica. The restaurant, true to its name, serves all kinds of Mexican-style dishes, from burritos to chips and salsa. It's a warm, laid-back joint, only made better by the friendly staff, and the margaritas come highly recommended. A 10-minute drive from Fitzwilliam in the town of Rindge is another great restaurant option, Emma's 321 Pub & Kitchen, which serves American classics like chicken tenders, burgers, sandwiches, and salads in a lovely, rustic setting. Looking to stay in the area for the night or the weekend? Try a highly-rated local farm stay at The Inn at East Hill Farm, 6 miles north of Fitzwilliam near Mount Monadnock.
Want to see another gem? Jaffrey is New Hampshire's charming little town that brims with local markets, sprawling lakes, and a thrilling state park. It's less than 15 minutes away from Fitzwilliam, perfect for a day trip.