The Most Livable Spot To Retire In New Jersey Is A Quiet Village Full Of Scenic Parks And Easy City Access

New Jersey is no stranger to quaint towns that have equal parts charm and personality. One quaint destination worth visiting, particularly for retirees, is Pompton Plains. The Morris County town has a population of fewer than 11,000 people and spans just over 5 square miles. It's been lauded for its affordability, low crime rate, and access to urban amenities while maintaining a serene village atmosphere.

The town was recently featured on GOBankingRates' list of America's most livable places for retirees thanks to its balance of value and quality of life. With a livability score of 79, Pompton Plains is the only town in New Jersey to crack the top 10. One factor that GOBankingRates looked at was the current population of over-65 residents, and 34.7% of Pompton Plains' residents fall into this category. The modest housing costs compared with many New York metro suburbs also help attract higher-income retirees — the median home value in Pompton Plains is around $622,500 according to Redfin, compared to the New Jersey median of $563,200 and the New York City median of $875,000.

Other perks of residing in Pompton Plains include short commutes to nearby cities and a close-knit community feel. Older adults seeking a peaceful yet connected place can settle here to enjoy their golden years. From walking tree-lined streets to browsing local shops or enjoying the riverside parks, Pompton Plains offers the charm of small-town living without sacrificing convenience — making it a standout choice for anyone thinking about that next chapter.