The Most Livable Spot To Retire In New Jersey Is A Quiet Village Full Of Scenic Parks And Easy City Access
New Jersey is no stranger to quaint towns that have equal parts charm and personality. One quaint destination worth visiting, particularly for retirees, is Pompton Plains. The Morris County town has a population of fewer than 11,000 people and spans just over 5 square miles. It's been lauded for its affordability, low crime rate, and access to urban amenities while maintaining a serene village atmosphere.
The town was recently featured on GOBankingRates' list of America's most livable places for retirees thanks to its balance of value and quality of life. With a livability score of 79, Pompton Plains is the only town in New Jersey to crack the top 10. One factor that GOBankingRates looked at was the current population of over-65 residents, and 34.7% of Pompton Plains' residents fall into this category. The modest housing costs compared with many New York metro suburbs also help attract higher-income retirees — the median home value in Pompton Plains is around $622,500 according to Redfin, compared to the New Jersey median of $563,200 and the New York City median of $875,000.
Other perks of residing in Pompton Plains include short commutes to nearby cities and a close-knit community feel. Older adults seeking a peaceful yet connected place can settle here to enjoy their golden years. From walking tree-lined streets to browsing local shops or enjoying the riverside parks, Pompton Plains offers the charm of small-town living without sacrificing convenience — making it a standout choice for anyone thinking about that next chapter.
Parks and local attractions in Pompton Plains
Just minutes from the center of Pompton Plains, a network of parks and trails invite visitors and locals alike to soak in the natural beauty and local history without the bustle of big-city crowds. Start with the peaceful Pompton Aquatic Park, spanning the Pompton River waterfront. The 29-acre spot has four hiking trails through the wetlands and along the river, with each of them clocking in at 1 mile or less, making these routes accessible for a range of fitness levels. Also, the park is especially great for peaceful activities like birdwatching and fishing.
Another gem worth visiting is Pequannock Valley Park. The picnic area and playground give this a family-friendly vibe, and the lake with a sandy beach is perfect for a swim. Golf lovers will surely want to swing by Sunset Valley Golf Course. Located right in Pompton Plains, the public 18-hole course has received accolades from industry leaders as a great place to play. The lush greenery and rolling hills are a sight that even non-golfers can appreciate. True golf fans should head to Southern New Jersey, where they can find the no. 1-ranked course in America in Clementon.
The town only has a few stores but several places to eat. Tavern 5 is a good spot for bar food and drinks, while Pizza Man Trattoria Italiano and Chanos Latin Kitchen are well-reviewed options for Italian and Mexican comfort food. The diner in town is the Pompton Queen Diner & Restaurant, open 24 hours a day. If you're looking for activities in town, the Pequannock Township Public Library hosts many events for kids and adults alike, and adults and seniors can take part in knitting groups, book clubs, pie-making classes, and more.
Getting to Pompton Plains
Though Pompton Plains has an undeniably quaint feel with enviable views, getting there is fairly easy. Newark Liberty International Airport, which offers daily direct flights from major cities, is just 40 minutes away by car, give or take 10 minutes depending on traffic. You could always stay in an Airbnb, but the town also has a few hotel options with reliable names you've heard of, including Days Inn, Holiday Inn, and Hilton Garden Inn.
If you want to feel like you're getting a two-for-one trip, you can switch up the pace and have a day excursion to New York City, which is just an hour drive east on Interstate 80. The high energy, tons of shopping options, and trendy restaurants are a stark contrast to the scenic yet quaint Pompton Plains. Or if you've just fallen in love with New Jersey and want to stay within state lines, head to Paramus, the shopping utopia with a mall that's 2.1 million square feet. While Pompton Plains doesn't have many festivals or events to speak of, the town isn't far from Montclair, the arts capital of New Jersey.