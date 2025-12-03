This Eclectic Jersey Shore Gem Combines Pristine Beaches, Unique Restaurants, And Family Fun

All along New Jersey's coast, you'll find lively boardwalks next to some of America's best beaches. The state is home to the world's longest boardwalk – the Atlantic City Boardwalk – so it's not surprising that many people travel to the Garden State to get in on the action. About an hour's drive north of Atlantic City, visitors will find another exciting stretch of sand and surf: Seaside Heights. With an over 4-star rating on TripAdvisor, it is one of the Jersey Shore's most iconic destinations, giving travelers a perfect mix of relaxation, adventure, and local charm. The town is located about 60 to 75 miles away from major cities like New York City and Philadelphia, making it a relatively easy weekend getaway for many East Coast residents. Most visitors arrive by car via the Garden State Parkway, though NJ transit buses stop in nearby towns like Toms River and Point Pleasant.

Families flock to Seaside Heights each summer to enjoy carnival rides, arcade games, and the smell of fresh funnel cake drifting through the ocean air. Beyond the classic boardwalk attractions, you'll find an array of unique restaurants, from casual seafood shacks serving clams and lobster rolls to trendy spots offering craft cocktails and creative cuisine. The dining scene reflects the town's Americana carnival vibes along the shoreline. By day, visitors can surf, fish, or simply soak in the sun. By night, the town comes alive with live music, beach bonfires, and nightlife that caters to every vibe. With its combination of pristine beaches, diverse dining, and unmatched energy, Seaside Heights remains a timeless Jersey Shore gem.