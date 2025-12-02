Hidden In The Alleghenies Is A Peaceful Mountain Escape With Skiing, Nature Trails, And Scenic State Parks

Nestled within West Virginia's Allegheny Mountains is the Canaan Valley, a hidden area featuring a wealth of outdoor activities, regardless of the season. The valley contains three towns: Thomas, Davis, and Parsons. Davis is the state's highest incorporated town, while the underrated city of Thomas features waterfalls and nature trails. Parsons offers additional outdoor experiences, including 26 miles of hiking and biking trails.

An ideal spot for winter weather activities, the Canaan Valley provides 47 downhill skiing and snowboarding trails spanning a variety of difficulty levels, meaning there's a trail for everyone in the family. If your interestes are a little flatter, the area's Wildlife Refuge features 31 miles of snowshoeing and cross-country skiing trails.

Summertime is just as lovely in the Canaan Valley, with activities such as whitewater rafting, kayaking, paddleboarding, canoeing, and camping being popular choices. If you have a fishing license, you'll want to bring it so you're able to cast a reel in some fantastic fishing holes. Trout is regularly stocked at Blackwater Lake, while Pendleton Lake is home to bluegill, bass, trout, and catfish. And each spring, both locations participate in the West Virginia Gold Rush, an event that stocks the rivers and lakes with 50,000 golden trout.

There are also opportunities for year-round biking, hiking, and bird-watching, and spectacular leaf-peeping; during the off-season, the ski lift still runs, providing guests a bird's-eye view of the mountain top and the colors of summer and fall.