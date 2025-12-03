Washington's Tiny Village Is A Quiet Escape Into Nature With A Nearby Abandoned Ghost Town To Explore

The first Wauconda was built in the late 1890s upon the discovery of quartz and gold. By the early 1900s, Old Wauconda had a general store, four saloons, three hotels, and a post office. The boom didn't last, however, and the mines closed just a few years later. In 1929, Highway 20 was built, but it didn't go past Wauconda, so most of the citizens packed up and moved 4 miles away to be closer to the road — taking their post office and general store with them.

Today, you can explore the ghost town of Old Wauconda and peek at the forever unfinished German-style Pflug mansion, which has been uninhabited for more than 100 years. There are also spooky shacks sitting in empty fields, information plaques detailing the town's history, and hidden former mining spots. Washington State is no stranger to these kinds of places: In fact, just 38 miles away, there's another off-the-radar ghost town — Molson, Washington.

In 2008 Wauconda was owned by Daphne Fletcher, who sold it on eBay for $360,000. The new owners didn't last long and left in 2015. While the general store and cafe are permanently closed, New Wauconda isn't a ghost town. Residents still use their community hall for events, such as family movie potlucks, pie auctions, town hall meetings, and an annual flag day celebration.