Washington's Off-The-Radar Abandoned Mining Ghost Town Is A Free-To-Visit Gem Bursting With History

For better or for worse, mining and ghost towns often go hand in hand with stories of boom and bust. In 1900, a wealthy Canadian family saw an opportunity to finance a town less than 2 miles south of the British Columbia-Washington border during Washington's gold rush. John Molson, a well-known Canadian business magnate, reportedly invested $170,000 (worth over $6.5 million today) to construct the town of Molson, Washington. Three hundred people poured in, and the town boomed as a key border town. However, the good times ran as long as the mines. A year later, the mines began to dry up, and nearly everyone abandoned Molson. Ironically, everyone else did so a few years later, when residents physically relocated the town of "Old Molson" to "New Molson" across the railroad tracks, following the removal of everyone from the land by a local homesteader, J.H. McDonald. George B. Meacham, who established the town in 1898, never formally registered it.

Despite being off the radar today, a century ago, Molson was home to car and farming equipment dealerships before the town largely died off during the Great Depression. Since 1960, local efforts have developed Molson into one of the best-preserved ghost towns in the state. The town is a free-to-visit living time capsule full of history and culture, stretching from Okanogan County's brief mining heyday until most residents left. Molson is less than two miles from the border and approximately 20 minutes from Oroville, the nearest city. If you're flying in to explore "Okanogan Country," the nearest major airport is in Spokane, just over 3 hours away. The miles will fly by as you pass Washington's ancient riverbed canyon.