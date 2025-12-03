One Of Idaho's Most Underrated Destinations Is A Historic Little City With A Vibrant Downtown And Outdoor Fun

While Boise and Coeur d'Alene have recently jumped into the national spotlight as top places to visit in the Gem State for both outdoor recreation and city vibes, other parts of the state have yet to bask in the limelight. North Central Idaho remains one of Idaho's hidden gems, full of rich history, gorgeous nature, and small cities with picture-perfect downtowns. In this largely quiet and sparsely populated region of the state, you'll find the city of Orofino (meaning "fine gold" in Spanish) nestled on the Clearwater River in Idaho's "gold country."

Lewis and Clark camped near Orofino after crossing the Lolo Pass in September 1805. However, few settlers came to the area until 1860, when gold was discovered in Orofino Creek, kicking off a gold rush and the beginning of Idaho's statehood. Prospectors flocked to Orofino, Pierce, and Elk City, a historic Idaho community, to strike it rich. The original Oro Fino settlement burned in 1867, but a new logging town was built in 1898, and logging remained the town's cornerstone industry for a century. Recently, though, Orofino has pushed to showcase many of its unique attractions and beautiful location for endless year-round adventures. The city opens up to the rugged and wild Nez Perce National Forest and hundreds of miles of trails.

Orofino is off U.S. Highway 12 along the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail and Northwest Passage Scenic Byway, less than one hour outside of Lewiston, the nearest city with a commercial airport. If you're flying in, consider Spokane International Airport; though it is an hour and a half further, you'll not only have more flight options, but can also cross the scenic rolling hills of the Palouse on your way.