One Of Idaho's Most Underrated Destinations Is A Historic Little City With A Vibrant Downtown And Outdoor Fun
While Boise and Coeur d'Alene have recently jumped into the national spotlight as top places to visit in the Gem State for both outdoor recreation and city vibes, other parts of the state have yet to bask in the limelight. North Central Idaho remains one of Idaho's hidden gems, full of rich history, gorgeous nature, and small cities with picture-perfect downtowns. In this largely quiet and sparsely populated region of the state, you'll find the city of Orofino (meaning "fine gold" in Spanish) nestled on the Clearwater River in Idaho's "gold country."
Lewis and Clark camped near Orofino after crossing the Lolo Pass in September 1805. However, few settlers came to the area until 1860, when gold was discovered in Orofino Creek, kicking off a gold rush and the beginning of Idaho's statehood. Prospectors flocked to Orofino, Pierce, and Elk City, a historic Idaho community, to strike it rich. The original Oro Fino settlement burned in 1867, but a new logging town was built in 1898, and logging remained the town's cornerstone industry for a century. Recently, though, Orofino has pushed to showcase many of its unique attractions and beautiful location for endless year-round adventures. The city opens up to the rugged and wild Nez Perce National Forest and hundreds of miles of trails.
Orofino is off U.S. Highway 12 along the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail and Northwest Passage Scenic Byway, less than one hour outside of Lewiston, the nearest city with a commercial airport. If you're flying in, consider Spokane International Airport; though it is an hour and a half further, you'll not only have more flight options, but can also cross the scenic rolling hills of the Palouse on your way.
Orofino's unique and thriving downtown
Orofino is known as "a fine place," not only for gold, but for the high quality of life and its thriving downtown. In the last few years, the city has changed from a decaying lumber town to one focused on entrepreneurship and outdoor recreation. Although the city only has about 3,500 people, it is transforming into a gear junkie's dream where you can find state-of-the-art outdoor gear, whether a spotting scope, boat, or water bottle, and immediately put it into use in the wilderness surrounding the city.
Upstart downtown Orofino has a burgeoning food scene, with both well-established and newcomers adding unique flavors to downtown's mix of grub. The House of JuJu dishes up delectable burgers with all the fixins, or you can go without the bun and opt for a wrap. If you don't eat beef, substitute another source of protein, including chicken, turkey, or buffalo–or go veg with a grilled portobello mushroom. Fiesta en Jalisco, a local Mexican chain, is ranked as the best restaurant in Orofino on Tripadvisor, serving up huge portions and providing good value. Augie's is a favorite for breakfast, serving up tasty breakfast burritos and paninis, along with your favorite steaming hot espresso beverage — or a cold shake.
For accommodation downtown, the historic Helgeson Place Hotel and Suites is right in the heart of it all, with individual kitchens in each room. And if you can't resist those riverside views, the Best Western Lodge at Rivers Edge overlooks the Clearwater River and is a popular choice for guests ranging from anglers to business travelers.
Fun on the water in Orofino
Just 7 miles outside of Orofino, you'll find the 717-foot Dworshak Dam, the third-tallest dam in the United States, towering over a peaceful forest. Along the west side of Dworshak Reservoir, created by the dam, you'll find Dworshak State Park. Rent a cabin and a few paddle boards or a canoe for a scenic weekend, and take in the serene settings. History buffs won't want to miss the nearby Canoe Camp site, where the Lewis and Clark Expedition and the Nez Perce carved five canoes out of logs in less than two weeks and continued their journey to the Pacific. Be sure to visit Barney's Harvest Foods on the way, as there are no restaurants at the state park.
Like visiting Salmon, another Idaho city with a thriving downtown and outdoor thrills, your trip to Orofino can't be complete without spending a day on the Clearwater River. Orofino is known as the "steelhead capital of the world" and is home to the world's largest steelhead and coho salmon hatchery at Dworshak Dam. Tour the hatchery year-round, where you can learn all about both species and their rugged journey to the Pacific and back. While there are plenty of trout in the Clearwater around Orofino, try steelhead or salmon fishing if at all possible. From personal experience, they still have a ton of fight and are a joy to land. While they're all keeping size (steelhead get up to 20 pounds and salmon are bigger), be sure to follow the rules and regulations to protect the fish. If you're looking to stay on the water, the Pink House Recreation Site and campground is as close as you can get, though it's normally packed during fishing season and is first-come, first-served.