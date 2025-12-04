Nestled Next To Wisconsin's Geneva Lake Is An Under-The-Radar Region With Quiet Charm And Cozy Stays

Looking to get away from it all? For a lakeside escape that sidesteps the crowds in Wisconsin's dazzling summer getaway of Lake Geneva, turn your attention to its quieter neighbor 4 miles to the northwest — the small community of Como. This town is situated on its namesake Lake Como, just north of the town of Lake Geneva's much larger Geneva Lake. Not to be confused with the undeniably romantic place in Italy with the same name, Wisconsin's Lake Como is a much smaller (955-acre) body of water just 9 feet deep. Together, both towns of Como and Lake Geneva nestle alongside the quieter Lake Como to provide a unique experience.

The Wisconsin lake's shallowness means it cannot accommodate the big tour boats that you see on neighboring Geneva Lake, which gives Como a much calmer vibe. All in all, if you're looking for a good spot for you and your family to chill on the water that's not too far from either Milwaukee (less than an hour's drive away) or Chicago (less than a 2-hour drive away), Como may be just the place.