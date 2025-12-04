Nestled Next To Wisconsin's Geneva Lake Is An Under-The-Radar Region With Quiet Charm And Cozy Stays
Looking to get away from it all? For a lakeside escape that sidesteps the crowds in Wisconsin's dazzling summer getaway of Lake Geneva, turn your attention to its quieter neighbor 4 miles to the northwest — the small community of Como. This town is situated on its namesake Lake Como, just north of the town of Lake Geneva's much larger Geneva Lake. Not to be confused with the undeniably romantic place in Italy with the same name, Wisconsin's Lake Como is a much smaller (955-acre) body of water just 9 feet deep. Together, both towns of Como and Lake Geneva nestle alongside the quieter Lake Como to provide a unique experience.
The Wisconsin lake's shallowness means it cannot accommodate the big tour boats that you see on neighboring Geneva Lake, which gives Como a much calmer vibe. All in all, if you're looking for a good spot for you and your family to chill on the water that's not too far from either Milwaukee (less than an hour's drive away) or Chicago (less than a 2-hour drive away), Como may be just the place.
Activities and things to do around Lake Como
When you visit the Lake Como area, you'll find a full roster of outdoor and indoor adventures. For water fun, Lake Como, like other quaint Wisconsin cities, offers pontoon boating, kayaking, and paddleboarding. The lake is a great fishing spot, as well, for both summer and ice fishing in the winter. For some fun on land, you can walk the nearby Geneva Lake Shore Path, a walkabout trail of over 20 miles that goes around the busier Geneva Lake. On your walk, you will pass through the properties, beautiful lawns, and backyards of many historic estates.
Another trail in the area is the White River State Trail (just under 20 miles) on a former railroad that is great for hiking and biking trips. Or, you can head to the nearby Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures for a nine-line zipline tour, sky bridges, and a high ropes course. You might also plan your visit around one of the annual events in the area.
The Destination Geneva National Food & Wine Festival happens right near Lake Como's shores, keeping with the quieter vibe. Destination Geneva National also has some spots to check out, like Hunt Club Steakhouse and Crafted Italia. For coffee and a quick bite, you can stop at bean + vine, a coffee bar at the Lodge Geneva National, to keep up with an ambient, quiet trip to the Como community.
Places to stay and eat around Lake Como
When you're deciding where to stay, Como's choices reflect its quiet character. You can check into a large resort like Destination Geneva National, which has golfing and six restaurants right near Lake Como. If you want a cabin experience, Papa's Blue Spruce Resort has rentals on the shore. Or, book a room at the French Country Inn, which is a historic property where your room will have a balcony only 15 feet from Lake Como. Some of its rooms have fireplaces and comfy bathtubs, and when you're in the main building, you will see a hand-carved staircase to add to the rustic charm.
Another place to look into for a stay is the Sand Hill Inn on the Lake, a boutique hotel on Lake Como's shores. Here, your room will have a cozy fireplace, a tub, and a lakefront deck. The Lazy Cloud Inn has comfortable cabin-like suites, or you can check out Seven Oaks Bed & Breakfast (an adults-only property) with cottages that have modern-meets-rustic decor.
The foodie scene around Lake Como has a handful of tasty spots, too. Eat at Mars Resort, a staple on Lake Como that has been around for over a century and is known for its ribs and Friday fish fry. Another Como option is The Getaway on Lake Como, part of the French Country Inn, where you can get seafood and other house specialties on its patio. From food to fun, a trip to Lake Como is sure to be relaxing.