Idaho's Hidden Gem City Is A Charming Affordable Destination With A Lively Downtown And Natural Beauty
While the U.S. dollar may go further in budget-friendly vacation destinations outside the United States, you may not have the time or the money to get there. Just a few hours from booming Boise, one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, you'll find budget-friendly Burley immersed in scenic beauty and at the center of many of Idaho's top outdoor attractions. Like pioneers and covered wagons bound for Oregon or California, most drivers passing through southern Idaho on Interstate 84 east of Twin Falls pass by Burley, one of the state's most affordable hidden gems. While fast-growing Boise has recently become increasingly expensive for property, smaller cities like Burley still offer scenic beauty and plenty of outdoor recreation on a budget.
The city sprouted to life on the Snake River Plain after the Bureau of Reclamation began construction of the Minidoka Dam in 1904. Like nearby Rupert, another Idaho city with a beautiful and historic downtown, Burley developed into a small regional farming city of approximately 10,000 residents. The city's unique museum, parks, and enjoyable attractions are perfect for an inexpensive weekend of family fun. Further, Burley's centralized location makes it easy to reach by car and a few hours' drive from Salt Lake City, Yellowstone, or Boise. Moreover, you're just a short drive away from some of southern Idaho's best outdoor adventures. Whether tugging bass, jumping the wake, or a strenuous climb gets your heart pumping, you'll find plenty of ways to stretch your budget and enjoy the great outdoors in one of Idaho's hidden gems.
What to do in budget-friendly downtown Burley
Burley's lively downtown delivers a quintessential small-town vibe on a budget; after you're done soaking up historic Overland Avenue, head to the free Cassia County Museum for a trip back in time. The museum hosts truly unique exhibits, including a vintage train car that allegedly carried the mummified body of John Wilkes Booth across the country. If you fall in love with the city, note that both commercial and residential real estate are affordable, with the median home price being $312,000.
Across the street from the historic Burley Theatre in the heart of downtown, you'll find La Hacienda, serving up authentic Mexican food and house margaritas for under $8. If you're looking for more exotic flavors, downtown Burley has a wide local food scene, ranging from authentic Thai and Chinese to greasy spoon breakfasts and home cooking at Charlie's Cafe. All restaurants are highly rated on Google Maps.
One of Burley's most popular and unique attractions, Storybook Park is a place both parents and kids love — and not only for the price. Ranked as the city's top attraction on Tripadvisor, your little princes, princesses, or pirates will be entertained and enchanted all afternoon as they climb while you watch in the shade. Before you visit, grab the kids' favorites, including grilled cheese sandwiches, mini corn dogs, and chicken strips for under $5 at the 208 Grill. When you're ready to wind down in the evening, you won't need to pay an arm and a leg to stay at the city's comfy riverside Hampton Inn or Best Western Plus, complete with an outdoor Olympic-sized pool.
The heart of southern Idaho's scenic beauty
If you are looking for a beautiful afternoon swimming, boating, or evening drinking down a beautiful sunset, you won't have to go more than a mile from downtown. Head to Lucky Lake 208 and rent a few paddle boards, then hop in the glass-like waters at Lex Kunau Park, Riverfront Park, or North Freedom Park and splash the day away. Even though this stretch of the Snake is quiet, you won't have to go far for a rush. The Idaho Regatta jetboat races, the Spudman Triathlon, and the Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition will keep you and your family entertained all season long.
If you're looking for million-dollar views, head south of Burley to the little-known Albion Mountains. Before heading out, grab groceries at Smith's for your day at Lake Cleveland, an 8,200-foot alpine lake surrounded by wildflowers and a gorgeous timberline. If you plan to spend the night, especially during a summer weekend, reserve your spot early at one of the affordable ($10 per night) primitive Forest Service campgrounds at the lake. Note that there are no water, restrooms, or electricity, and that some visitors to the campground have complained about poor behavior from other campers at the site. If you're looking for beautiful natural scenery with the comforts of home, Castle Rocks State Park is under an hour away and sits beside the spectacular City of Rocks, home to world-renowned views of the night skies and rock climbing.