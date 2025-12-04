Nestled In Oregon's Cascade Mountains Is A Tranquil Alpine Lake With Cozy Cabins, Camping, And Kayaking

The Beaver State is the perfect place for lake buffs. This corner of the West Coast rolls down from glacier-smothered mountains to salt-caked ocean rocks, offering up a whopping 1,400 named lakes along the way. These include the uber-famous Crater Lake (one of America's clearest lakes) and the popular swim beaches of Cleawox Lake, as well as some more private waters hidden from the maddening crowds. That's exactly where Diamond Lake comes in.

Diamond Lake remains something of a hidden gem — pun intended — where you can while away the hours kayaking, fishing, hiking, or just kicking it at the campsite. The 3,000-acre alpine lake is home to plenty of sandy beaches with volleyball courts and boat launches, and its shores are dotted with retro cabins, some from the '50s. It also boasts Nordic ski routes and ice fishing when the snow falls. All of this is tucked into the beautiful Cascade Mountains, which peak and trough along the horizon.

To access Diamond Lake, you'll have to drive up one of two highways: 138 or 230. The latter can bring you in from Medford, Oregon (which hosts the closest commercial airport) in a little over an hour and a half. If you're jetting into Portland's larger international airport, you're looking at an over four-hour drive from terminal to lakeside.