Between Tucson And The Mexican Border Is A Retirement Hot Spot With Iconic Golfing And Social Charm
Sun-seeking retirees may find that, while Florida is often called the best state to retire in, the oppressive humidity could be less desirable than the dry desert heat and 300+ days of sun per year, according to the Arizona Office of Tourism, you'll find in southern Arizona. And though Tucson is a popular choice for retirees, the nearby community of Green Valley is worth a second look for those entering their golden years. (Forbes even featured it in 2021 as one of the best places to retire in the U.S.)
Green Valley is located about 27 miles from downtown Tucson, which is around a 30-minute drive, depending on traffic. It'll take you roughly the same amount of time to get to Tucson International Airport if you're searching for somewhere that's handy for weekend getaways. And for those who love to vacation in Mexico, Green Valley straddles the I-19, and is a mere 41 miles from Nogales, just across Arizona's southern border.
The median age of the 20,800 residents of Green Valley is 73.3 years old, according to World Population Review, so beyond the often perfect weather the area caters well to seniors. Green Valley has plenty of interest groups to join, local history to discover, and is home to ot one, not two, but four public golf courses that put the "green" in Green Valley. This includes the Canoa Ranch Golf Club, which Southern Arizona Guide.com named one of the very best in the area.
Green Valley has so many activities for retirees
Real estate in this 19.7 square mile community is ideal for those looking to spend their golden years under blue skies. The median home value of Green Valley was estimated to be $311,190 in 2023 by City-Data.com, which was significantly lower than the state's median home value at the same time of $411,200. Voted the fourth best place to retire in Arizona on Niche, it's no surprise that the area attracts many "snowbirds" in the pleasant cooler months.
Filling your calendar is easy in Green Valley, AZ. You might walk a section of the beautiful Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail that cuts through Green Valley, explore the thriving art scene in nearby Tubac, a local artist hub, or visit the fascinating Titan Missile Museum to learn the Cold War history of what was previously one of America's most secretive and mysterious locations.
If, as John Lennon famously said, you "count your age by friends, not years," then socializing might be top of your agenda. Luckily, Green Valley is serious about its social life, with endless meetup groups, activities, and recreation opportunities; from family-friendly pickleball clubs to quilting studio workshops. There are even college classes for people 50s delivered by the University of Arizona.
While there's lots to do, reviews of Green Valley vary, from people praising its slow pace of living and attractive desert surroundings to others describing the community as somewhat unwelcoming, so a visit is worthwhile before you call it home. Depending on the lifestyle you seek, it could be just the ticket.
Golf in Green Valley's scenic paradise
Retired or not, one major pull of the area is the well-kept golf courses nestled amongst striking mountain ranges. In and around Green Valley, there are enough courses listed on Golf Pass to play on a new one every day for a month. With Haven Golf Course to the north, Torres Blancas Golf Club in the middle of town, and San Ignacio Golf Club and Canoa Ranch Golf Club to the south, it's no wonder golfers can't help but get what Visit Tuscon calls the "Green Valley grin."
Keep in mind, you won't be grinning if you end up golfing during the 115-degree Fahrenheit temperatures that have hit Tucson in the past, so always wear a hat, sunscreen, and avoid golfing during the hottest parts of the day if you can. Thankfully, Green Valley temperatures are typically lower than in the city and rarely exceed 105 degrees Fahrenheit.
One of the best rated clubs in the area on Tripadvisor, and one reviewer said of the Canoa Ranch Golf Club, "... The views are stunning! The course is in excellent shape. Staff were friendly and welcoming." Its course fees change based on demand and weather, so get in touch with the club for up-to-date information. The green was designed by golf professionals and friends, Lee Schmidt and Brian Curley, who set out to make a course that was equal parts challenging and visually impressive. With magnificent vistas of Elephant Head Rock and the Santa Rita Mountains as the backdrop, it seems they certainly created a place to tee off in paradise.