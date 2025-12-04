Between Tucson And The Mexican Border Is A Retirement Hot Spot With Iconic Golfing And Social Charm

Sun-seeking retirees may find that, while Florida is often called the best state to retire in, the oppressive humidity could be less desirable than the dry desert heat and 300+ days of sun per year, according to the Arizona Office of Tourism, you'll find in southern Arizona. And though Tucson is a popular choice for retirees, the nearby community of Green Valley is worth a second look for those entering their golden years. (Forbes even featured it in 2021 as one of the best places to retire in the U.S.)

Green Valley is located about 27 miles from downtown Tucson, which is around a 30-minute drive, depending on traffic. It'll take you roughly the same amount of time to get to Tucson International Airport if you're searching for somewhere that's handy for weekend getaways. And for those who love to vacation in Mexico, Green Valley straddles the I-19, and is a mere 41 miles from Nogales, just across Arizona's southern border.

The median age of the 20,800 residents of Green Valley is 73.3 years old, according to World Population Review, so beyond the often perfect weather the area caters well to seniors. Green Valley has plenty of interest groups to join, local history to discover, and is home to ot one, not two, but four public golf courses that put the "green" in Green Valley. This includes the Canoa Ranch Golf Club, which Southern Arizona Guide.com named one of the very best in the area.