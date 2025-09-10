The 'Place Where Art And History Meet' Is An Arizona Artist Hub For Galleries, Museums, And Local Cuisine

The Tubac Center of the Arts sits at the heart of the town's cultural heritage, stewarding an artistic legacy that has delighted visitors for decades and no doubt will continue to do so. The central mission of the center is to promote art as an experience open to all people, according to its website: "At Tubac Center of the Arts we believe that creative and artistic expression is equally available to all people without discrimination in age, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, physical or mental ability, ethnicity. We respect, value, and intentionally engage diverse cultures, perspectives, and abilities." Once a post office and then a restaurant, the Tubac School of Fine Arts is now a non-profit organization that marks the entrance to Old Town. This is the place where innovative minds, both experienced and emerging, bring heartfelt works of art to life and continue to shape the town's creative identity. Workshops are just one of the ways the center boosts local artists' work and teaches new skills, offering classes in drawing, watercolor painting, gel printing, clay sculpting, mosaic creation, and more.

If you appreciate Native American-inspired art, definitely check out a few galleries while you're in town. The Red Door Gallery is where you can admire CK Wearden's masterpieces. She started painting at the young age of 12 without attending any art school, establishing herself as an oil painter in 1974 while raising five children and working part-time. She draws her inspiration from Native American culture, having spent time living on several Indian reservations. She gracefully portrays the everyday life of Native people with vibrant colors and sells her paintings worldwide. Meanwhile, visiting the Hal Empie Gallery is like stepping back in time. The prestigious "Arizona Highways" magazine counts this gallery as one of their top 22 favorite places to visit in the entire state. Its walls are covered in paintings by Arizona-born artist Hal Empie, who passed away in 2002. His works (which include witty, vintage cartoon cards) also tell the stories of local Indigenous people along with those of the cowboys of the 18th- and 19th-century American Southwest.

You will count your blessings if you're lucky enough to experience one of Tubac's vibrant cultural festivals. Every February, the town hosts the Tubac Festival of the Arts, the longest-running art festival in southern Arizona. This amazing event draws over 200 artists who come to showcase their paintings, photography, jewelry, and other crafts, and it also features live music and entertainment.