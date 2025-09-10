The 'Place Where Art And History Meet' Is An Arizona Artist Hub For Galleries, Museums, And Local Cuisine
A flourishing art community and a storied past have transformed Tubac, Arizona into the so-called "place where art and history meet." Founded in 1752, Tubac is the site of an old Spanish presidio established to defend colonists from external attacks by the Apache and Seris peoples and to expand Spanish influence in the Southwest. Relying on archaeological evidence and other historical records, researchers have traced Tubac's history from its early Native peoples to the Spanish colonization period all the way through to Arizona's territorial expansion.
The Tubac Presidio State HIstoric Park — the oldest state park in Arizona — is home to a museum and other sites that provide a glimpse into the area's colorful and fascinating history. The Griffin Museum displays a collection of artifacts related to the 2,000-year history of the American Southwest, including the Washington Printing Press that, in 1859, printed the first newspaper in the state of Arizona. The park is also home to the 1885 Tubac Territorial schoolhouse, Arizonas' second oldest school, where you can try to imagine what school life was like for the children of early settlers. You can also visit the Rojas House, where the Spanish Rojas family settled and lived for more than a century.
Besides history, art is Tubac's other signature feature, and it's what makes this Arizona town stand out from the crowd, with its artsy vibe, high-end art galleries, and renowned art festivals. As you can see, aside from offering a plethora of outdoor activities, the Grand Canyon State also boasts a strong artistic presence. In addition to Tubac, Arizona is home to one of America's most underrated creative towns with European charm.
Tubac's vibrant art scene
The Tubac Center of the Arts sits at the heart of the town's cultural heritage, stewarding an artistic legacy that has delighted visitors for decades and no doubt will continue to do so. The central mission of the center is to promote art as an experience open to all people, according to its website: "At Tubac Center of the Arts we believe that creative and artistic expression is equally available to all people without discrimination in age, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, physical or mental ability, ethnicity. We respect, value, and intentionally engage diverse cultures, perspectives, and abilities." Once a post office and then a restaurant, the Tubac School of Fine Arts is now a non-profit organization that marks the entrance to Old Town. This is the place where innovative minds, both experienced and emerging, bring heartfelt works of art to life and continue to shape the town's creative identity. Workshops are just one of the ways the center boosts local artists' work and teaches new skills, offering classes in drawing, watercolor painting, gel printing, clay sculpting, mosaic creation, and more.
If you appreciate Native American-inspired art, definitely check out a few galleries while you're in town. The Red Door Gallery is where you can admire CK Wearden's masterpieces. She started painting at the young age of 12 without attending any art school, establishing herself as an oil painter in 1974 while raising five children and working part-time. She draws her inspiration from Native American culture, having spent time living on several Indian reservations. She gracefully portrays the everyday life of Native people with vibrant colors and sells her paintings worldwide. Meanwhile, visiting the Hal Empie Gallery is like stepping back in time. The prestigious "Arizona Highways" magazine counts this gallery as one of their top 22 favorite places to visit in the entire state. Its walls are covered in paintings by Arizona-born artist Hal Empie, who passed away in 2002. His works (which include witty, vintage cartoon cards) also tell the stories of local Indigenous people along with those of the cowboys of the 18th- and 19th-century American Southwest.
You will count your blessings if you're lucky enough to experience one of Tubac's vibrant cultural festivals. Every February, the town hosts the Tubac Festival of the Arts, the longest-running art festival in southern Arizona. This amazing event draws over 200 artists who come to showcase their paintings, photography, jewelry, and other crafts, and it also features live music and entertainment.
Local flavors enrich Tubac's culinary heritage
Tubac's food scene rivals that of nearby Tucson, Arizona, a UNESCO city of culinary excellence in the heart of Arizona's Sonoran Desert. While sauntering around Tubac's windswept streets, you'll probably notice lots of local eateries and not a fast food chain in sight. Tubac prides itself on a local cuisine shaped by international flavors — a belief that has been passed down through generations, with revived old recipes that have become part of the town's distinctive gastronomy.
You surely won't go hungry here. Tubac Market is a lively market and restaurant that serves fresh local foods and wine. Their outdoor patio is a place where locals can strike up conversations with old friends or new acquaintances. Elvira's Restaurant is a beacon in Tubac, delighting its guests with authentic, award-winning Mexican dishes like chiles rellenos, squash blossom, quesadillas, and delicious moles, accompanied by typical Mexican spirits like tequila and mezcal. This family-owned restaurant has been welcoming visitors since 1927. It was first established in Mexico and later moved to Tubac, where acclaimed Chef Ruben Monroy elevates the dining experience with his skillful touch. Lastly, Shelby's Bistro may not be as exciting as Arizona's unique underground canyon dining spot; however, it sure leaves you with a full stomach. Sit comfortably in this relaxing, casual environment and let your palate be cuddled by Mediterranean-influenced courses.
Located in southern Arizona's Santa Cruz County, Tubac is best reached by car either from Tucson or Phoenix. If you live in Tucson, the artsy village is less than an hour's drive, while from Phoenix the drive takes a bit more than two hours.