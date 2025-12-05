New York's 'Maple City' Boasts Cascading Waterfall Adventures And Charming Pubs In A Historic Railroad Hub

For a New York trip that blends industrial history with rolling, tree-covered hills, you might look to Hornell. This city in the state's Southern Tier area has an identity built on its past as a major railroad hub and its setting right within the maple trees of the Canisteo Valley, which earned it the "Maple City" nickname. When you're flying into Rochester, your drive is about an hour and 15 minutes to Hornell. From Buffalo, the trip is almost two hours.

The city's story was truly written by the New York and Erie Railroad that turned the small town into a critical transportation center in the mid-1800s. For over a century, Hornell was the main repair and maintenance hub for the entire Erie line, with huge shops that employed hundreds and essentially fueled the local economy. You can still see the influence of the history in this darling village in New York, and it's all captured in a local museum.

If you're looking for outdoorsy trips, Hornell's locale is a great starting point for seeing several parks with cascading waterfall adventures. Stony Brook State Park, New York's secret state park with cliffs, a gorge, and a swimming spot, is roughly 15 miles away (a 20-minute drive), where a trail takes you past three main waterfalls. Letchworth State Park — or the "Grand Canyon of the East" — is a must-see for waterfall-loving adventurers, sitting about a 34-mile drive from Hornell (around 45 minutes away). There, you'll see some of New York's most majestic and famous waterfalls, with three large falls on the Genesee River inside an approximately 550-foot-deep gorge. You can even book a hot air balloon from May through October to experience the falls from above! Meanwhile, Watkins Glen State Park (about 56 miles away) has 19 waterfalls on its two-mile path.