New York's 'Maple City' Boasts Cascading Waterfall Adventures And Charming Pubs In A Historic Railroad Hub
For a New York trip that blends industrial history with rolling, tree-covered hills, you might look to Hornell. This city in the state's Southern Tier area has an identity built on its past as a major railroad hub and its setting right within the maple trees of the Canisteo Valley, which earned it the "Maple City" nickname. When you're flying into Rochester, your drive is about an hour and 15 minutes to Hornell. From Buffalo, the trip is almost two hours.
The city's story was truly written by the New York and Erie Railroad that turned the small town into a critical transportation center in the mid-1800s. For over a century, Hornell was the main repair and maintenance hub for the entire Erie line, with huge shops that employed hundreds and essentially fueled the local economy. You can still see the influence of the history in this darling village in New York, and it's all captured in a local museum.
If you're looking for outdoorsy trips, Hornell's locale is a great starting point for seeing several parks with cascading waterfall adventures. Stony Brook State Park, New York's secret state park with cliffs, a gorge, and a swimming spot, is roughly 15 miles away (a 20-minute drive), where a trail takes you past three main waterfalls. Letchworth State Park — or the "Grand Canyon of the East" — is a must-see for waterfall-loving adventurers, sitting about a 34-mile drive from Hornell (around 45 minutes away). There, you'll see some of New York's most majestic and famous waterfalls, with three large falls on the Genesee River inside an approximately 550-foot-deep gorge. You can even book a hot air balloon from May through October to experience the falls from above! Meanwhile, Watkins Glen State Park (about 56 miles away) has 19 waterfalls on its two-mile path.
Where to stay and eat in Hornell
During your trip planning, you'll find places to stay that match Hornell's character. You can always book a traditional hotel room at Hampton Inn, the Best Western, or The Main Street Inn, which is a family-run, six-room hotel in the downtown district. If you'd like a historical feel, The Hann Homestead Inn in nearby Andover (about 20 miles away) is a renovated bed and breakfast with five guest rooms. For a more rustic and cozy trip, there are cabin rentals, like a log cabin with pond access in Almond (about five miles away), or off-grid cabins near the Finger Lakes Wine Trails providing a glamping-type experience. Camp at Sun Valley Campsites (about 15 minutes north of Hornell), and you'll enjoy a tranquil waterfall close to your site.
Hornell's foodie scene is made up of a plethora of cafes, restaurants, and bars that have been part of the community for years. For a casual vibe, stop by Brandy's Cup Of Joe for coffee and espresso or JC's Cafe for pizza and breakfast. Billy Schu's Food Bar, a great spot for a classic breakfast, is a local staple that's been in business since 1957, while Italian Villa and Giovanni's serve up pizza in family-friendly settings.
When you're ready for a drink, you'll find the city has a fine collection of local pubs and breweries, like the Railhead Brewing Company and Paddy's Pub & Grill. You can also check out RBI Sports Pub, the Southside Tavern, or The Max for casual and friendly bar scenes. If you want a more unique experience, swing by Hush Cocktail Lounge for superbly crafted mixed drinks in a warm throwback atmosphere.
What to do and see in Hornell
While Hornell is a serene New York getaway, you'll find quite a bit to do, with a mix of historical sites and outdoor fun. Your first stop for local history might be the Hornell Erie Depot Museum inside the former Erie Railroad station on Loder Street. In the museum, you'll see hundreds of trinkets and artifacts, photographs, and items that show the city's railroad importance (think tools, uniforms, and documents from the people who worked in the industry). It gives you a real feel for the work that went into the city for so long.
If you're looking to spend some time outside, you'll find a few trails for a walk or a hike. Be sure to check out the Shawmut Hiking and Biking Trail, which is a short path that starts at Michael Fucci Memorial Park. You can also head to Kanakadea Park, a county park near Hornell with its own trails around Almond Pond. For a bit of a longer hike, you have the Finger Lakes Trail, which is part of the North Country National Scenic Trail and goes through Steuben County. This network has quite a few trails that branch off, giving you many choices for day hikes or longer backpacking jaunts through the area's state forests. Your visit might also align with one of Hornell's yearly get-togethers. Head to the Wildflower Festival in May, which fills one of the local parks with vendors, or catch the weekly summer concert series called "Thursdays at the Square." The city also puts on a large Fourth of July event, and the Maple City Fall Festival kicks off in October, a great time to visit the waterfalls and travel to nearby towns like Hammondsport, a village featuring beautiful fall foliage and world-class wine.