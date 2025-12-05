Oregon's Gorgeous Old-Growth Forest Has Magical Evergreen Scenery, Picnic Areas, And Easy Hiking Trails

Oregon is famous for ancient forests like its secret old-growth rainforest tucked off the coast. Luckily, visitors don't have to exert an enormous effort to experience one of the Beaver State's old-growth forests. The Swick Old Growth Interpretive Site is located in the Malheur National Forest in Eastern Oregon, almost halfway between John Day and Burns, and offers easy, accessible trails through a gorgeous old-growth Ponderosa pine stand.

As one tree-ring scientist put it, "old-growth forests are where fairies would live!" (via U.S. National Parks Service). But the term's actual definition is a bit harder to pin down; even the National Parks Service doesn't agree on it. Generally, these are forests that have been unchanged or undisturbed by major catastrophes and include old, mature trees that have grown past their harvesting age. Based on that criteria, Swick is definitely an old-growth forest, as it's filled with trees about 200 years old.

Visitors can take a leisurely stroll along the main trail, which is paved asphalt, and is suitable for wheelchairs and strollers since the elevation gain is only 35 feet. This loop is less than a mile but if you're looking to get some more steps in, take the unpaved trail off the eastern side, which adds another mile and will take you through more pines and sagebrush-filled meadows. After your hike through this magical evergreen setting, you can grab a seat at one of the picnic tables to enjoy a snack or meal in this calming place.