Oregon's Gorgeous Old-Growth Forest Has Magical Evergreen Scenery, Picnic Areas, And Easy Hiking Trails
Oregon is famous for ancient forests like its secret old-growth rainforest tucked off the coast. Luckily, visitors don't have to exert an enormous effort to experience one of the Beaver State's old-growth forests. The Swick Old Growth Interpretive Site is located in the Malheur National Forest in Eastern Oregon, almost halfway between John Day and Burns, and offers easy, accessible trails through a gorgeous old-growth Ponderosa pine stand.
As one tree-ring scientist put it, "old-growth forests are where fairies would live!" (via U.S. National Parks Service). But the term's actual definition is a bit harder to pin down; even the National Parks Service doesn't agree on it. Generally, these are forests that have been unchanged or undisturbed by major catastrophes and include old, mature trees that have grown past their harvesting age. Based on that criteria, Swick is definitely an old-growth forest, as it's filled with trees about 200 years old.
Visitors can take a leisurely stroll along the main trail, which is paved asphalt, and is suitable for wheelchairs and strollers since the elevation gain is only 35 feet. This loop is less than a mile but if you're looking to get some more steps in, take the unpaved trail off the eastern side, which adds another mile and will take you through more pines and sagebrush-filled meadows. After your hike through this magical evergreen setting, you can grab a seat at one of the picnic tables to enjoy a snack or meal in this calming place.
What else to see in Eastern Oregon
As its name indicates, the Swick Old Growth Interpretive Site offers educational signs along the trail offering insight about the area's ecology. Notably, the forest has been affected by the Forest Service's fire suppression approach, which has transformed its understory that's now filled with younger pines. Typically, natural low-intensity fires would burn off the grove and keep it more open. In the spring and summertime, enjoy the colorful spread of wildflowers poking up amongst mushrooms and heart-leaf arnica. Along the trail, you'll find benches and logs to rest, contemplate, or spend some time looking for wildlife like elk, woodpeckers, and chipmunks. For an extra sensory experience, get close to the ponderosa pines to see if you can smell their vanilla and butterscotch resin.
Consider adding the Swick Old Growth Interpretive Site as a stop if you're taking a road trip through Oregon on its underrated yet breathtaking Travel Through Time Scenic Byway. While the site is nearly three hours from Bend and its airport (the closest major hub), it's just over 20 minutes away from John Day and less than an hour from Burns. The Painted Hills, one of Oregon's most unique natural wonders, is two hours away, so with the right playlist in hand and a full tank of gas, you can see both to experience all that the state has to offer, from old-growth forests to colorful desert landscapes.