In South Carolina, One Of The Country's Top Sculpture Parks Is An Award-Winning Stunner With Miles Of Magical Gardens

There aren't too many people who would reject a trip to a region called the Hammock Coast in South Carolina. From the shoes-off beaches to the just-caught shellfish, this is a destination that appeals to a large percentage of the population. Welcome to Murrells Inlet (population 11,000), the "Seafood Capital of South Carolina." Murrells Inlet is a laid-back mid-coast town where you can stroll along the half-mile MarshWalk — a wooden boardwalk lined with restaurants featuring fresh crabs, oysters, and clams –, work up an appetite with a water activity like jet skiing, or stay dry on an excursion to Brookgreen Gardens, which is Number 3 on USA Today's 10 Best list of American sculpture parks. The stunning over 9,100-acre property is filled with amazing year-round gardens, renowned sculptures, and a zoo.

According to USA Today, the park's 2,000 works by 430 artists make it "one of the best American figurative sculpture collections in the world." Brookgreen Gardens has also won a number of other awards, including the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame Award from 2010-2024. One of Brookgreen's founders, Anna Hyatt Huntington, was an accomplished sculptor. While her own works are on display at the park, she also used her prominence to acquire pieces from other leading American sculptors of the 19th and 20th centuries.

Murrells Inlet is a half hour south of Myrtle Beach International Airport and just under two hours north of Charleston International Airport. Like many other locations on the Hammock Coast including Surfside Beach, it's an escape from the crowds at Myrtle Beach and other better-known South Carolina destinations.