California's Wealthy Santa Cruz Neighborhood Has A Family-Friendly Beach And Tasty Food

With its majestic coastline, California is home to several beaches suited to luxury lifestyles. Newport Beach is, after all, home to the nation's No. 1 Mercedes-Benz dealer. La Jolla, the upscale jewel of San Diego, boasts the world-renowned Torrey Pines Golf Course, which hosts a number of professional golf tournaments. And when in Malibu, you can expect to rub shoulders with some of the biggest celebrities. However, those looking for more laid-back — but still affluent — vibes will appreciate surf capital Santa Cruz's down-to-earth charms, including its sunny community of Seabright. With rows of beach cottages next to modern homes, Seabright residents may be sitting on a lot of wealth, but their lifestyle exudes relaxation, with a family-friendly beach, a walkable neighborhood, and a number of tasty eateries.

Tucked between Santa Cruz Harbor and the San Lorenzo River — which is the city's largest source of drinking water — Seabright isn't large, yet it's considered the second most expensive community in Santa Cruz (via The Desert Review). As of this writing, only a handful of residential properties are for sale on Redfin, including a one-bedroom condo for $740,000 and a $2.3 million, two-bedroom home with harbor views. Even as a beach city, it's accessible to jobs, transportation, and other destinations. Commuters are 2 miles from State Route 17, a major highway connecting to Silicon Valley, or they can hop on scenic Highway 1 for a drive to Half Moon Bay. Two airports are within driving distance: San Jose Mineta International Airport is 34 miles north, and San Francisco International Airport is 60 miles north. Beyond driving and flying, many residents simply use their two feet to get to work. NeighborhoodScout found that nearly 14% of residents walk to work and 4.1% bike to work, outpacing the majority of American neighborhoods.