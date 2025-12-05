Nestled In New York's Adirondacks Is A Lakeside Hamlet With Delicious Food And Year-Round Adventure

New York has a reputation for many things and adventure is almost always a part of the equation. Even when you think New York state couldn't get anymore compelling for nature-lovers, another hidden spot pops up. The hidden treasures are particularly abundant in New York's Adirondack region, whether it is a perfectly quaint town hiding in the Adirondack Mountain foothills or a top secret Adirondack hike and a waterfall that gives Nordic Fjord vibes. There is one destination that deserves a spot on your to-visit list if you're craving a lakeside getaway: Chestertown.

Located in New York's southern Adirondacks, Chestertown is a hamlet within the town of Chester. Even while situated near two heavy-hitting destinations for nature-lovers – North Creek and Lake George – it remains one of the best destinations to slow down and be charmed by the surrounding forests and trails. The town of Chester created its own challenge — the Chester Challenge — to encourage visitors to hike 11 of the town's trails (with a little incentive if you manage to hike 6 of them), which is a popular activity for those visiting Chestertown.

Generally, the best time to visit Upstate New York is during summer, especially during May and August to make the most of the warmer days. However, visiting in the winter will allow you to indulge in the pristine, snow-white landscape. To get to Chestertown from New York City without a car, you'll need to take a combination of buses which takes roughly 6 hours in total. The nearest airport to Chestertown is Albany airport. If you're traveling by car, the journey from Albany airport to Chestertown takes just over 1 hour and 20 minutes.