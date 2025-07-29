New York's Adirondack Mountain Foothills Hide A Quaint Town With Lakeside Camps And Colonial Ruins

Crown Point's allure goes well beyond its gorgeous surroundings, though. A trip here would have to include a visit to the Crown Point State Historic Site on the peninsula north of town, just across the lake from Chimney Point. Here, visitors can still explore the remnants of two significant 18th-century landmarks: Fort St. Frédéric and Fort Crown Point. These forts played pivotal roles throughout the colonial wars between the British and the French. So when visitors wander through the ruins, they can imagine the history-altering events that unfolded on these very grounds. If you walk from the forts to the lakefront, you'll also get to see the Champlain Memorial Lighthouse, where you can see beautiful panoramic views of Lake Champlain.

Right next to the lighthouse, you'll find Crown Point Campground, which has 66 tent and RV campsites plus amenities like picnic tables, showers, and a trailer dump station. The site is only open from mid-May through mid-October, but reservations can be made up to nine months in advance. Sports lovers will also be happy to learn that there'll be plenty of opportunities to bike, boat, fish, and jet ski in or around the lake. What's more, staying here gives you the unique opportunity to sleep with the ruins of the forts on one side and the tranquil waters of Lake Champlain on the other, so rest assured that this won't be your typical camping experience.