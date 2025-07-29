New York's Adirondack Mountain Foothills Hide A Quaint Town With Lakeside Camps And Colonial Ruins
Upstate New York is known for its stunning, quaint towns, but none of them blend natural views and colonial history quite as seamlessly as Crown Point. Staying somewhat hidden on the western shore of Lake Champlain, the East Coast's best lake destination, this unassuming hub promises to exceed your expectations with its centuries-old ruins, lakeside camping, and proximity to some of the Adirondacks' most breathtaking spots.
Despite Crown Point's secluded vibe, coming here is easier than you might think. Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport and Burlington International Airport are both just a little over an hour's drive away if you're flying in, and those traveling by car can just take the Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87), which is an incredibly scenic ride through beautiful forests. Since exploring Crown Point's 76 square miles and getting around the lake can take a bit of time and effort, having a car on your trip is a good idea.
Crown Point's colonial ruins and lakeside camps
Crown Point's allure goes well beyond its gorgeous surroundings, though. A trip here would have to include a visit to the Crown Point State Historic Site on the peninsula north of town, just across the lake from Chimney Point. Here, visitors can still explore the remnants of two significant 18th-century landmarks: Fort St. Frédéric and Fort Crown Point. These forts played pivotal roles throughout the colonial wars between the British and the French. So when visitors wander through the ruins, they can imagine the history-altering events that unfolded on these very grounds. If you walk from the forts to the lakefront, you'll also get to see the Champlain Memorial Lighthouse, where you can see beautiful panoramic views of Lake Champlain.
Right next to the lighthouse, you'll find Crown Point Campground, which has 66 tent and RV campsites plus amenities like picnic tables, showers, and a trailer dump station. The site is only open from mid-May through mid-October, but reservations can be made up to nine months in advance. Sports lovers will also be happy to learn that there'll be plenty of opportunities to bike, boat, fish, and jet ski in or around the lake. What's more, staying here gives you the unique opportunity to sleep with the ruins of the forts on one side and the tranquil waters of Lake Champlain on the other, so rest assured that this won't be your typical camping experience.
Why Crown Point is the perfect gateway to the Adirondacks
Crown Point makes the perfect base for exploring the Adirondacks. And unlike busier hotspots like Lake George and Lake Placid, the town, sitting in the southeastern foothills of the mountains, is a far quieter entry point and gives you access to the region's untouched, uncrowded trails. For example, Coot Hills is an easy trail that boasts awe-inspiring mountain views, and the trailhead is about 8 miles away from town. The 2-mile Cheney Mountain Trail, only a 17-minute drive away, is a good moderate climb with rewarding panoramic views of Lake Champlain and Vermont's Green Mountains.
If you still haven't found that perfect trail to conquer, the 2.5-mile trail to Cobble Lookout has breathtaking views of the mountains, while the 2.4-mile Mount Severance is a more family-friendly trail with stunning lake views. Both trailheads are within a 55-mile drive of Crown Point — they're about 53 and 22 miles away, respectively.
For water enthusiasts, the safe, well-maintained Lake Champlain Paddlers' Trail is great for all kayakers regardless of their experience level. The water quality here is unmatched, making the whole experience not only safer than river kayaking but more visually pleasing, too. If you need to rent a kayak, your best bet is driving north to Westport Marina, where you can rent single and double kayaks as well as boats that fit up to eight people.