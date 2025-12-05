This Finger Lake Region Brimming With Eclectic Shops, Historic Charm, And Museums Is Called 'Queen Of Canal Towns'

Once considered the longest artificial waterway in America, Upstate New York's Erie Canal is an architectural wonder that passes picturesque villages and historic buildings. The canal connected New York City to Buffalo through a series of 83 lift locks, making transporting people and cargo cheaper and faster. Today, many small towns along the canal have traces of what life was like in the 19th century, including Palmyra, which is located within the Finger Lakes region near Rochester, New York.

Once called "the Queen of Canal Towns," today, it truly feels like you're stepping into a bygone era. Much of the architecture of this canal-side town remains intact, and history buffs can visit five fascinating museums for a peek into the past. Palmyra also has some stunning, iconic churches, including the sprawling New York Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A recreation of the childhood home of Joseph Smith, founder of Mormonism, is in its original location in Palmyra and is open to visitors. Palmyra is also famous for having four churches from four different denominations on one corner.

In addition to history, travelers can explore the spookier side of the town on a paranormal tour (which has been featured on several ghost-hunting television shows). For outdoor recreation, Palmyra has several public parks along the canal, including one with a peaceful waterfall created from a former canal aqueduct, as well as hiking trails in the surrounding area. Their downtown is home to several boutique shops, a bookstore, gift shops, coffee shops, and charming local restaurants.