This Finger Lake Region Brimming With Eclectic Shops, Historic Charm, And Museums Is Called 'Queen Of Canal Towns'
Once considered the longest artificial waterway in America, Upstate New York's Erie Canal is an architectural wonder that passes picturesque villages and historic buildings. The canal connected New York City to Buffalo through a series of 83 lift locks, making transporting people and cargo cheaper and faster. Today, many small towns along the canal have traces of what life was like in the 19th century, including Palmyra, which is located within the Finger Lakes region near Rochester, New York.
Once called "the Queen of Canal Towns," today, it truly feels like you're stepping into a bygone era. Much of the architecture of this canal-side town remains intact, and history buffs can visit five fascinating museums for a peek into the past. Palmyra also has some stunning, iconic churches, including the sprawling New York Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A recreation of the childhood home of Joseph Smith, founder of Mormonism, is in its original location in Palmyra and is open to visitors. Palmyra is also famous for having four churches from four different denominations on one corner.
In addition to history, travelers can explore the spookier side of the town on a paranormal tour (which has been featured on several ghost-hunting television shows). For outdoor recreation, Palmyra has several public parks along the canal, including one with a peaceful waterfall created from a former canal aqueduct, as well as hiking trails in the surrounding area. Their downtown is home to several boutique shops, a bookstore, gift shops, coffee shops, and charming local restaurants.
Things to do in Palmyra, New York
During the summer or fall, take a stroll along the Erie Canal (it is partially drained during the winter months) with a visit to the Palmyra-Macedon Aqueduct Park. The park is home to a walking trail, and a spillway that includes a waterfall and remains of the Erie Canal's Mud Creek aqueduct. The park is right next to Lock 29, a functioning Erie Canal lock, and if you're lucky, you might catch a boat passing through. You can also experience Palmyra on a summer boat tour on the canal with Erie Canal Adventures, but you'll have to board the boat in nearby Macedon and book the eastbound journey.
No visit to Palmyra would be complete without exploring the historical gems it has to offer, including a print shop, canal depot, history museum, coverlet museum, and general store. The Grandin Print Shop was where the original copies of the Book of Mormon were printed in the early 1800s, and there's an extensive collection of historic printing presses on display. Curiosities that line the shelves at the general store are preserved the same way as they would have been in the 1940s. During the evenings, ghost tours are available year-round (book in advance) in museum buildings, and range from four to five hours.
While you're exploring the town's attractions, pop by some of the unique shops like the Smitten Collective for vintage clothing and apparel, or Magpie & Sparrow Antiques and Vintage Finds. You can also grab a bite to eat at the Hog and the Hen, a lunch and dinner hotspot right on Main Street, or Muddy Waters Cafe, which has canal-side views on the outdoor patio.
Planning a trip to Palmyra, New York
Palmyra is about 45 minutes' drive from the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport, which was voted one of the best small airports in America by USA Today. Or, Amtrak stops in downtown Rochester on the Empire route, which runs between New York City and Buffalo. Dubbed the "Flower City" for its many gardens and iconic Lilac Festival, Rochester is an underrated gem that's steeped in history. Spend a day or two in the area and you can see how the city has reinvented its walkable downtown area as an exciting "neighborhood of play."
When driving from Rochester to Palmyra, it's an easy trip on NY-31. You can also fly into Syracuse, New York, which is just over an hour's drive to Palmyra, heading west on I-90. If you're interested in staying overnight, the Liberty House Bed and Breakfast is a cozy, historic inn dating back to the 1800s when it was a blacksmith shop. Of, for something more modern, there's also a Best Western Inn and Suites in the town as well.