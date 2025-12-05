Pittsburgh's Unique Public Transportation System Offers Sky-High City And River Views

The street at the top of Mount Washington is called Grandview Avenue, and the name is quite literal: Grandview Overlook rises 450 feet above the Monongahela River, and all of Pittsburgh seems to spread out below you. From this walkway, you can gaze onto the skyscrapers of Downtown, the green triangle of Point State Park, and dozens of the city's 450 or so major bridges. You'll see the confluence of the Allegheny River and "The Mon" as they join together into the Ohio River. As this Rust Belt capital continues to enjoy a post-Industrial renaissance, its hillside overlook offers a front-row seat. There are many ways to ascend this modest mountain, from driving up the P.J. McArdle Roadway to walking up the steep curves of East Sycamore Street and the hard-to-find Saddle Trail. But first-time visitors are basically required to take either the Monongahela or Duquesne Incline, a funicular train car that ascends and descends Mt. Washington all day long.

At the time of this writing, for a meager $3.50 round-trip, you can step inside the bright red box of the Monongahela Incline and levitate up these forested slopes. Large windows provide 360-degree views of the water and cityscape as they slowly fall away beneath you. No matter what the season or weather patterns — Pittsburgh gets a lot of rain — the Incline offers a quick and pleasant journey to the scenic plateau. Yet the Incline is more than just a fun ride for tourists. The funicular hearkens back to Pittsburgh's working-class heritage, having served as vital mass transit since its opening in 1870. And its clever engineering works just as well today as it did in the Victorian Age.