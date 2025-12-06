These 5 Destination-Worthy Colorado Cafes Come With Unbelievable Mountain Views

Planning a Colorado road trip around cafes? If the thought hadn't occurred to you, let's feed your wanderlust (and caffeine cravings) a bit, shall we? The state has earned its place as the fourth in Thrillist's list of the most beautiful U.S. states, a placement that feels almost too modest when you witness its peaks vaulting upward to meet the sky. It's also home to a highway so arresting it's earned the name the Million Dollar Highway, one of the prettiest in America. But between its charming mountain towns and scenic byways, a handful of cafes have managed to make the state's natural splendor even more captivating.

Views and vittles engage in a sort of friendly standoff in the Centennial State. Steam rises from handcrafted lattes against backdrops of rugged ridgelines. Flaky pastries arrive at tables overlooking valleys where morning light pools honeyed and golden. After all, when you're surrounded by geography this commanding, your coffee had better be exceptional, your breakfast worth the winding drive, and the atmosphere worthy of the altitude.

So we rounded up cafes from blog posts and news articles, and looked at visitor experiences and locals' recommendations from sites like Tripadvisor and Reddit to find the best. These five cafes turn what could be simple refueling stops into destinations unto themselves — the icing on top of an already enviable cake, or better yet, a darn good reason to take the long way home.